SOUTH KOREA

'Iron Dome'-like system aims to defend Seoul

South Korea approved plans Monday to pursue a $2.6 billion artillery interception system, similar to Israel’s “Iron Dome,” designed to protect against North Korea’s arsenal of long-range guns and rockets, the defense acquisition agency said.

A large area including Seoul, the capital, is home to about half the nation’s population of 52 million and lies within range of the neighbor’s long-range guns and multiple rocket launchers.

Late last year, the government’s defense blueprint called for the development of a “Korean-style Iron Dome” that can defend Seoul and key facilities. On Monday, a committee presided over by Defense Minister Suh Wook approved the project, expected to be completed around 2035, the defense acquisition agency said.

The Defense Ministry has said that while weapons such as the Patriot and THAAD missile defense systems are designed to target the North’s increasingly capable short-range ballistic missiles, the new system will target long-range artillery and multiple rocket launchers.

Pyongyang does not comment on its military deployment, but experts believe most of its 13,600 guns and multiple rocket launchers are near the border.

— Reuters

POLAND

Church lists over 300 cases of alleged abuse

In a report released Monday on the sexual abuse of minors, Poland’s Catholic Church lists 292 clergymen who are alleged to have abused more than 300 boys and girls from 1958 through 2020.

The cases were reported to church authorities from mid-2018 until the end of 2020.

At an online conference in Warsaw, the head of Poland’s Catholic Church, Archbishop Wojciech Polak, apologized to the victims and asked their forgiveness.

According to church statistics gathered from all dioceses, 368 reports of abuse of people younger than 18 were made to church authorities between July 1, 2018, and Dec. 31, 2020. They cover a period from 1958 through 2020.

Of them, 144 cases have been confirmed or considered credible at an initial investigation stage by the Vatican’s Congregation of the Doctrine of the Faith, while 186 are still being investigated, and 38 have been rejected as not credible.

“What is clear to see is that we have a wave of reports” in high numbers since the time the previous such report was published, in March 2019, said Monsignor Adam Zak, the official in charge of tracking down and preventing abuse.

The church’s first report, for 1990-2018, listed cases of 382 clergymen having allegedly abused 625 minors.

— Associated Press

French Black activist fined for defacing colonial statue: A French court convicted and fined a Black rights activist for defacing a statue he sees as an insult to democracy and to the descendants of enslaved people. Last June, Franco Lollia, a member of the Anti-Negrophobia Brigade, sprayed "State Negrophobia" in red on a statue of Jean-Baptiste Colbert, a 17th-century royal minister who helped write rules governing slaves in French colonies. Colbert's "Black Code" allowed for slaves to be branded, have their ears cut off and be executed for escape attempts. The statue stands outside the lower house of Parliament in Paris. Lollia said his act was purely political.

2 drones intercepted over base in Kashmir, India says: India's military said it thwarted a major threat when it intercepted two drones flying over an army base in Indian-controlled Kashmir a day after suspected explosives-laden drones were used to attack an air base in the disputed region, which is claimed by both India and Pakistan. The military said the two drones were spotted separately flying over the Kaluchak base on the outskirts of Jammu city and were chased away. The Sunday blast at the air base was blamed on separatists and injured two people.

— From news services