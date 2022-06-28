World Digest: June 28, 2022

Placeholder while article actions load

Clashes reported with speedboats from U.S. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Cuban authorities said they have intercepted more than a dozen speedboats arriving from the United States this year — clashing with at least two of them and making some arrests. They say U.S. authorities have handed over a suspect in the shooting of a Cuban coast guard officer. The Interior Ministry statement, read over state TV on Monday night, comes amid a sharp increase in migration from Cuba to the United States at a time of economic hardships aggravated by the pandemic and tightened U.S. sanctions.

The ministry said its coast guard units had intercepted 13 speedboats from the United States entering Cuban waters this year. It was not clear how many of the boats might have reached shore or how many of those aboard were arrested.

It cited an incident on June 18 in which people aboard a speedboat near Cayo Fragoso off the central province of Villa Clara opened fire with an automatic weapon at close range, wounding one Cuban officer, and then raced northward as Cubans evacuated the wounded man.

It said Cuban officials notified the U.S. Coast Guard, asking for help to detain the attackers. On Monday, a Cuban “implicated in the aggression” had been returned to the island, it said, under an agreement by which the United States returns Cubans attempting to immigrate illegally.

The ministry said that in another incident, agents intercepted a Dakota speedboat three nautical miles north of Bahia Honda and were fired upon. The troops returned fire, killing one of those on the speedboat, which was detained.

Top militant linked to al-Qaeda killed in strike

A drone strike by the U.S.-led coalition in northwestern Syria killed a senior member of a group linked to al-Qaeda, Syrian opposition activists and the U.S. military said Tuesday.

The attack on the suspected militant, who was riding a motorcycle, occurred shortly before midnight Monday — the latest in several strikes over the years targeting al-Qaeda-linked militants in northwestern Syria.

The U.S. Central Command said its forces conducted “a kinetic strike” in Idlib province, targeting Abu Hamzah al-Yemeni, a senior leader of Horas al-Din. Yemeni was traveling alone, it said, adding that initial review indicated no civilian casualties.

The volunteer Syria Civil Defense, also known as the White Helmets, said the attack occurred just south of the rebel-held city of Idlib. The White Helmets said there were no other fatalities.

Members of Horas al-Din are hardcore al-Qaeda elements who broke away from Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, the strongest insurgent group in Idlib, the last major rebel enclave in Syria.

In June 2020, the U.S. military killed Khaled Aruri, a top Jordanian commander with Horas al-Din, also in Idlib. A drone strike in December 2019 killed a senior Horas al-Din commander, Jordanian Bilal Khuraisat, also known as Abu Khadija al-Urduni.

Court calls to scrap 4 'LGBT-free zones'

A top Polish appeals court ruled Tuesday that “LGBT-free zones” must be scrapped in four municipalities.

Numerous local authorities in Poland passed resolutions in 2019 declaring themselves free of “LGBT ideology,” part of a conflict in the predominantly Catholic country between liberals and religious conservatives, who see the struggle for gay rights as a threat to traditional values.

“LGBT-free zones” seek to ban what local authorities see as the promotion of homosexuality and other minority sexual identities, especially in schools.

These moves set Poland on a collision course with the European Commission, which said the zones may violate European Union law regarding nondiscrimination on grounds of sexual orientation.

After a legal challenge from the Polish human rights ombudsman, lower courts ruled that nine such resolutions must be scrapped.

The public prosecutor’s office, the ultraconservative think tank Ordo Iuris and the municipalities involved then appealed those verdicts. In the first four cases, the appeals were dismissed Tuesday.

Frenchman loses appeal of prison sentence in Iran: An Iranian appeals court upheld the eight-year prison sentence of a French tourist for taking pictures in a desert area where photography is prohibited and asking questions on social media about Iran's obligatory Islamic headscarf for women, his attorney said. Benjamin Brière, 36, was arrested in May 2020 and sentenced in January. He is being detained in the northeastern city of Mashhad.

