GAZA STRIP

2 Palestinians reported killed by Israeli fire

Israeli forces shot and killed two Palestinians, one of them a 14-year-old boy, and wounded 415 others with live fire and tear gas during protests along the Gaza border Friday, Gaza health officials said.

Gaza medical officials said the boy, Yasser Abu al-Naja, and 24-year-old Mohammad al-Hamayda were hit by live rounds. They added that four men who were wounded by live fire were in critical condition.

The Israeli military said in a statement that troops had used “large amounts of riot dispersal means.” In some cases, when the nonlethal means proved ineffective, live fire was used “in accordance with the standard operating procedures.”

It said thousands of Palestinians had “participated in extremely violent riots,” hurling a grenade and rocks at troops and the border fence, and burning tires. It said that the reported death of the boy would be investigated and that legal action could be taken, if needed.

Gaza officials say Israeli troops have killed at least 135 people since the weekly protests began on March 30.

Israel says the protests are organized by the Islamist group Hamas that controls the Gaza Strip. Israel says Hamas has intentionally provoked the violence, a charge Hamas denies.

— Reuters

MALI

3 die in attack on base of counterterror force

A car packed with explosives detonated at the headquarters of a new, five-nation West African counterterror force in Mali, setting off a gun battle that killed two soldiers and a civilian, officials said Friday.

The attack highlighted the brazenness of the extremist threat in a part of the world that made headlines in October with the killing of four U.S. service members in an ambush in neighboring Niger.

G5 Sahel force commander Gen. Didier Dacko confirmed Friday’s attack by phone from Niger. Residents said the blast shook the community of Sevare, near the central city of Mopti.

Two attackers were killed and two were captured, officials said.

The assault comes shortly before French President Emmanuel Macron and African leaders are to meet at an African Union summit starting Sunday in Mauritania, with the regional extremist threat on the agenda.

— Associated Press

LIBYA

Over 100 migrants feared dead at sea

More than 100 migrants are feared to have drowned off Libya’s western coast after their overloaded boat capsized, coast guard officials said Friday.

The Libyan coast guard said it picked up 16 survivors from the boat just east of the capital, Tripoli. One survivors said the vessel had set off with 120 to 125 migrants on board, according to a coast guard statement.

Separately, the coast guard said it had brought back to shore more than 300 migrants from at least two other boats east of Tripoli.

Libya is one of the main departure points for migrants trying to cross to Europe by sea, usually in flimsy inflatable boats provided by smugglers that often are punctured or break down.

— Reuters

Istanbul LGBT march will go ahead despite ban: Istanbul's lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender pride march will go ahead Sunday even though the governorship of the Turkish city banned it, citing security concerns, the organizers of the event said. In a statement published on the Facebook page of Istanbul LGBTI+ Pride Week, the organizers said the decision to ban the march was discriminatory and illegitimate. Gay pride parades have been banned in Istanbul for the past three years. Although homosexuality is not a crime in Turkey, unlike in many other Muslim-majority countries, there is widespread hostility to it across Turkish society.

Catalan separatists to be moved to prisons near home: Spain's government said it will allow its nine high-profile Catalan separatists in custody to be moved to prisons closer to their homes in Catalonia. Government spokeswoman Isabel Celaa said that the "path is clear to move" the prisoners, after the judge investigating their role in last year's illegal secession bid said they didn't need to remain in prisons near the court in Madrid. Celaa said the date has yet to be set for them to be moved.

Pakistani court allows ex-premier to run in election: A Pakistani court has ruled that former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi may run for a seat in next month's parliamentary elections. Friday's ruling comes a day after an election tribunal ruled against Abbasi, saying he was not forthcoming on details about some of the properties he owns. The decision averted another blow to the Pakistan Muslim League-N party, which has been in crisis since last July.

— From news services