LIBYA

U.S.-made missiles allegedly seized

Forces allied to Libya’s internationally recognized government based in Tripoli captured sophisticated U.S. and Chinese rockets, as well as drones, when they seized the town of Gharyan from eastern forces, officials said Saturday.

Officials showed journalists weapons they said had been seized, among them sophisticated U.S.-made Javelin antitank missiles. Inscriptions on the U.S. missiles said they had originally belonged to the armed forces of the United Arab Emirates, one of rebel commander Khalifa Hifter’s main backers. U.N. reports have previously said that the UAE and Egypt have been arming Hifter’s Libyan National Army since 2014.

The months-old conflict could expand. On Friday, Hifter said Turkish vessels and interests are “legitimate targets.” Turkey has supplied Tripoli’s forces with drones and other military equipment, according to diplomats.

— Reuters

PALESTINIAN TERRITORIES

Bahrain conference attendee arrested

The Palestinian Authority says it has arrested one of the few Palestinian participants in the White House-led Middle East peace conference.

A Palestinian security official said intelligence forces detained businessman Salah Abu Mayala on Saturday in the West Bank city of Hebron for interrogation, without elaborating.

Abu Mayala attended this week’s conference in Bahrain with a small group of Palestinian colleagues, led by businessman Ashraf Jabari, who is viewed with deep suspicion by fellow Palestinians and authorities for his close ties to Jewish settlers in the West Bank.

Another participant, speaking on the condition of anonymity for fear of reprisal, said he and the other Palestinian attendees feel they are in “great danger,” threatened by the government and on social media.

The Palestinian Authority has boycotted the Trump administration since 2017.

— Associated Press

Greek police arrest two in document forgery case: Greek police say a Syrian man and a Bulgarian woman have been arrested after being found with a stash of stolen passports and IDs, which they were allegedly in the process of forging and selling to migrants for 5,000 euros, or about $5,700 each. In addition to Greek and Swedish passports, police said they found Greek and Bulgarian IDs, a laptop, a tablet, a laminating machine, USBs and plastic sheets. If sold, the forged documents would have fetched nearly a million euros.

Venezuela releases 59 Colombians: Venezuela's government has deported 59 Colombian citizens who had been "arbitrarily" detained there almost three years ago, the United Nations human rights office said, applauding it as a "positive sign." Colombia's Foreign Ministry had requested last year that the United Nations intervene to negotiate the release of those arrested in September 2016, on allegations they were paramilitary fighters, by the government of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

Taliban, U.S. begin negotiations: A fresh round of talks between the United States and the Taliban have begun in Qatar. Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid confirmed the negotiations. The two sides sat down midafternoon for the seventh time in a series of direct talks, which began last year after the appointment of U.S. peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad.

— From news services