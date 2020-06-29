Prosecutor Ali Alqasimehr said Trump and 35 others whom Iran accuses of involvement in the Jan. 3 strike that killed Gen. Qasem Soleimani in Baghdad face “murder and terrorism charges,” the state-run Islamic Republic News Agency reported.

Alqasimehr did not identify anyone else sought other than Trump but stressed that Iran would continue to pursue his prosecution even after his presidency ends.

Interpol said its guidelines for notices prohibit “any intervention or activities of a political” nature. Interpol “would not consider requests of this nature,” it said.

Soleimani oversaw the Revolutionary Guard Corps’ expeditionary Quds Force. He was killed after months of rising tensions between the United States and Iran. Iran retaliated with a ballistic missile strike targeting U.S. troops in Iraq.

— Associated Press

FRANCE

Former premier, wife found guilty of fraud

Former French prime minister François Fillon was found guilty Monday of having used public funds to pay his wife and children more than 1 million euros ($1.13 million) since 1998 for work they never performed.

The couple’s attorneys immediately appealed the verdict in the fraud case.

Fillon, 66, was sentenced to five years in prison, three of which were suspended, and a 375,000-euro (more than $423,000) fine. He is also banned from seeking elected office for 10 years. He remains free pending appeal.

His 64-year-old wife, Penelope Fillon, was found guilty as an accomplice. She was given a three-year suspended sentence and fined the same amount.

In addition, the couple was requested to reimburse the National Assembly more than 1 million euros that correspond to the salaries and payroll charges that were paid. The penalty is suspended pending appeal.

The scandal broke just three months before the 2017 presidential election, with Fillon the front-runner in the race. It cost him his reputation. Fillon sank to third place in the election, which was won by Emmanuel Macron.

Penelope Fillon’s role alongside her husband drew all the attention during the February-March trial, which focused on determining whether her activities were in the traditional role of an elected official’s partner — or involved actual paid work.

Over the years, she was offered different types of contracts as a parliamentary assistant, depending on her husband’s political career.

— Associated Press

Attack kills 23 in Afghanistan: A car bombing and mortar shells fired at a market in Afghanistan's southern Helmand province killed 23 people, including children, a statement from the office of the provincial governor said. There was no claim of responsibility for the attack, though the Taliban and the Afghan military blamed each other. Violence has continued unabated in Afghanistan, even though talks between the Taliban and government representatives could start as early as next month in Doha, Qatar, where the Taliban maintains a political office.

At least 28 killed as ferries collide in Bangladesh: A ferry carrying about 100 passengers capsized after being hit by a larger vessel in a Bangladeshi river, killing at least 28 people, officials said. It was not clear how many people were able to swim to safety or were missing. A fire department official said 28 bodies were recovered. Three children were among the victims, she said. She said the Morning Bird ferry was traveling on the Buriganga River to the capital, Dhaka, from a neighboring district when it was hit by the larger ferry. The second ferry left the scene after the accident, she said.

Top Lebanese finance official resigns amid crisis: The director general of Lebanon's Finance Ministry and a member of the national team negotiating with the International Monetary Fund has resigned amid the country's worsening economic and financial crisis, the ministry said. Alain Bifani had held his post for 20 years. His resignation came two weeks after Henri Chaoul, an adviser to the government in the talks with the IMF, resigned, saying there is "no real will" for reforms in the country. Lebanon recently defaulted on its debt and has been negotiating with the IMF for weeks. The country is going through an unprecedented economic and financial crisis .

— From news services

