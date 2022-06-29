World Digest: June 29, 2022

Placeholder while article actions load

2 tragedies leave scores of migrants dead, missing Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight A flimsy rubber boat sank in the Mediterranean Sea off Libya’s coast, leaving at least 30 people missing and feared dead, an international charity said Wednesday. Meanwhile, officials said they found the bodies of 20 migrants who they said died of thirst in the desert close to the Chad border.

The deaths marked the latest tragedies involving migrants who use Libya as a transit point on a perilous journey to Europe.

The vessel sank in the central Mediterranean Sea route, said Doctors Without Borders, also known as MSF, for its initials in French.

A rescue ship operated by MSF reached the boat and rescued dozens of migrants, the charity said. A pregnant migrant died on the rescue ship.

Libyan authorities said Wednesday that they found the bodies of 20 migrants who died of thirst in the desert around 75 miles from the border with Chad.

The emergency authority in the southeastern city of Kufra said the migrants were on their way from Chad to Libya when their vehicle broke down.

Libya has in recent years emerged as the key transit point for migrants fleeing war and poverty in Africa and the Middle East. The nation plunged into chaos after a NATO-backed uprising in 2011 toppled and killed autocrat Moammar Gaddafi.

— Associated Press

Mexican journalist fatally shot: A journalist was fatally shot in northeastern Mexico as he was leaving his house with his 23-year-old daughter, who was seriously injured, according to state prosecutors and the local newspaper that employed him. Antonio de la Cruz, 47, reported for Expreso for almost three decades. His death brings to 12 the number of journalists killed in the country this year, the deadliest for the Mexican press. De la Cruz was shot at the door of his house in Ciudad Victoria, capital of the state of Tamaulipas on the U.S. border. The region is mired in violence linked to organized crime.

Government strike kills 9 in Syria: Government forces conducted a missile strike on a vehicle carrying members of a Turkey-backed opposition faction in a rebel-held part of northern Syria, opposition activists said, and nine gunmen were killed. The attack occurred just south of the northern town of Afrin, which is under the control of Turkey-backed opposition fighters, the activists said. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, and the opposition's Orient news said the fighters belonged to the Faylaq al-Sham group.

Bomb kills 6 in Yemen's Aden: A car bomb targeting a top provincial security official in the southern Yemen city of Aden killed four people and wounded 10, officials said. The blast occurred as the convoy of a security official from a neighboring province was driving by, the officials said. Three of his guards were wounded, but the dead were all civilians. It was the latest bombing to target security officials in the key port city, which serves as the headquarters of Yemen's internationally recognized government. Aden has been the seat of President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi's government since Iran-allied rebels seized the capital in 2014, triggering a civil war.

Over 500 escape from Sri Lanka drug treatment center: More than 500 inmates escaped from a heavily guarded drug rehabilitation center in northern Sri Lanka after a suspicious death led to an outbreak of violence, police said. The Kandakadu rehabilitation center, about 150 miles northeast of the capital, Colombo, mainly treats prisoners convicted of drug-related crimes. Nearly 1,000 people were undergoing rehabilitation at the center. Police officers were at the center investigating the death when inmates became violent, broke the security fence and escaped, police said.

Mudslides hit southern Austria after heavy rains: Authorities in Austria declared a civil emergency after some villages in the southern state of Carinthia were cut off by mudslides and flooding after heavy rainfall. One person was killed, and another was reported missing. A storm late Tuesday brought severe winds and heavy rain to the region, and authorities warned of a high threat of further landslides as normally small creeks have turned into rushing streams because of the rain.

— From news services

