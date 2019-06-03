MEXICO

President consolidates power in local elections

Mexico’s most powerful president in decades extended his influence as his party picked up two governorships and a slew of seats in local elections, according to results released Monday.

Sunday’s elections in six states were considered a referendum on President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, a leftist who scored a crushing victory in July and won majorities in both houses of Congress.

The vote Sunday indicated the length of his coattails. His Morena party won the governorships of Baja California and Puebla and legislative majorities in Baja California and Quintana Roo, according to early returns and exit polls.

Morena now has governors in seven of 31 states and legislative majorities in 23. The party also won many mayoral races Sunday.

The results show the remarkable rise of a movement that did not even exist as a party six years ago. Mexico was governed for 70 years by the Institutional Revolutionary Party, or PRI, before transitioning to full democracy in 2000.

The elections also show the weakness of Mexico’s opposition. The PRI was tarnished by scandals under López Obrador’s predecessor, and many of its members switched to Morena.

— Mary Beth Sheridan

SWEDEN

Court rejects Assange's extradition in rape case

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange should not be extradited to Sweden for a revived rape investigation but should still be questioned in the case while he is imprisoned in Britain, a Swedish court ruled Monday,

The ruling does not mean the preliminary investigation must be abandoned, only that Assange does not face extradition to Sweden any time soon.

Assange, 47, was evicted in April from the Ecuadoran Embassy in London, where he had been holed up since gaining political asylum in 2012. He was immediately arrested by British police and is serving a 50-week sentence for jumping bail in 2012.

He is also fighting extradition to the United States, which accuses him of violating the Espionage Act by publishing secret documents hacked from the Pentagon.

The allegations that two women in Sweden made against Assange stem from his trip there in August 2010. He has denied wrongdoing.

The part of the inquiry dealing with sexual misconduct was dropped in 2017 when the statute of limitations for charging Assange with that crime expired. The rape allegation still could be prosecuted; the statute of limitations expires in August 2020.

— Associated Press

5 bodies spotted in search for climbers: Indian air force pilots spotted five bodies in the Himalayas near the border

with China and Nepal while searching for eight climbers who disappeared in an avalanche. The bodies were spotted on a summit on Nanda Devi East, a twin peak of Nanda Devi, India's second-highest mountain. The climbing team had four Britons, two Americans, an Australian and an Indian liaison officer.

Israel reports sealing last Hezbollah tunnel from Lebanon: Israel's military said it has finished sealing the last of six Hezbollah attack tunnels under the country's northern border with Lebanon, roughly six months after they were found. A military spokesman said it was "the longest and deepest attack tunnel that Hezbollah dug," plunging more than 260 feet below ground. Israel launched an operation in December to find and destroy Hezbollah tunnels that it said were burrowed into Israeli territory for the purpose of attacking troops and civilians.

Head of French conservative party quits: The leader of France's traditional right-wing Les Républicains party has resigned after its trouncing in the European Parliament elections last month. Laurent Wauquiez's party won less than 10 percent of the French vote. Marine Le Pen's far-right National Rally won the largest share of the vote, followed closely by centrist President Emmanuel Macron's party. It is the latest blow to what was once one of the two major political parties in France along with the Socialists.

Iraq sentences last 2 French Islamic State members to death: An Iraqi judicial official said a Baghdad court has sentenced to death two more French nationals convicted of being members of the Islamic State. Murad Mohammed Mustafa, 41, and Bilal Abdel-Fattah, 32, are among 12 French Islamic State members arrested by the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces and transferred from Syria to Iraqi custody in January. Abdel-Fattah and Mustafa were the final French nationals to be tried in Iraq. The 10 others have received death sentences.

— From news services