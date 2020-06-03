The truce, brokered by Turkey and Russia, halted a three-month air and ground campaign that had killed hundreds and sent 1 million people fleeing toward the border with Turkey.

Russia is the main supporter of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, while Turkey supports the rebels.

Opposition activists said that in recent days both Turkey and the government in Damascus have been sending reinforcements to northwestern Syria. Repeated truce violations also have allegedly occurred in recent weeks.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitoring group, said Russian warplanes targeted rebel-held areas just south of Idlib late Tuesday and Wednesday morning. It had no word on casualties in the four airstrikes.

— Associated Press

VENEZUELA

Maduro, Guaidó pause feud to address virus

President Nicolás Maduro and Venezuela’s opposition, led by Juan Guaidó, have agreed to measures for battling the coronavirus to be overseen by international health workers, a first step in years toward cooperation between bitter rivals.

Experts said the agreement, while focused narrowly on the pandemic response, opens a window of hope for tackling Venezuela’s overarching political stalemate, which has left the once-rich oil nation in deepening economic and social crisis.

The crisis had left much of Venezuela without reliable water, electricity, gasoline and health care long before the pandemic. So far, officials report 1,819 coronavirus cases and 18 deaths.

The agreement says both sides will coordinate to find funds for fighting the virus. It is signed by Maduro’s health minister, Carlos Alvarado, and Julio Castro, who represents the Guaidó-led National Assembly. It is also signed by Gerardo de Cosío, the head of the Venezuela office of the Pan American Health Organization and the World Health Organization, which will oversee the cooperation.

— Associated Press

Missing Mexican lawmaker's body found: The body of a missing congresswoman from the western Mexican state of Colima has been found in a hidden grave more than a month after her abduction, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said. Armed men took Anel Bueno, 38, on April 29 while she was promoting measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Ixtlahuacán, Colima. López Obrador said one suspect was in custody. The Colima prosecutor's office said the lawmaker's body was found in a grave with the bodies of three men.

Lesotho's ex-first lady arrested in murder case: Maesaiah Thabane, Lesotho's former first lady, has been arrested in the killing of the previous wife of her husband and former prime minister, Thomas Thabane, police said. Maesaiah Thabane has been charged with ordering the killing of Lipolelo Thabane, who was shot in June 2017. Lipolelo was estranged from Thomas Thabane at the time. Thomas Thabane resigned last month. He is also a suspect but has yet to be charged.

German identified as suspect in case of missing British girl: British police said a German man has been identified as a suspect in the case of a 3-year-old British girl who disappeared 13 years ago while on holiday in Portugal. Police did not name the man but said he is 43 and was in and around the Praia da Luz resort area on the Algarve coast at the time Madeleine McCann disappeared May 3, 2007. An official with Germany's Federal Criminal Police Office told the broadcaster ZDF that the suspect is imprisoned in Germany for a sexual crime.

— From news services