Indian ruling-party politician killed in Kashmir: Assailants fatally shot a politician belonging to India's ruling party in disputed Kashmir, and separately, police killed a detainee who they said snatched an officer's rifle and fired at officials inside a police camp. The unidentified assailants shot Rakesh Pandita late Wednesday in the southern town of Tral, where he was visiting a friend, police said, blaming anti-India rebels for the attack. Pandita was also an elected official in a municipal office in Tral. Early Thursday, Mohammed Amin Malik was killed in gunfight inside a counterinsurgency police camp in Tral, police said, calling him a "terror operative." Kashmir is divided between India and Pakistan, and both claim it in its entirety.