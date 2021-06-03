The Lahore High Court overturned the sentences and ordered the couple released. They had been on death row in separate prisons and will be freed after all the paperwork is done, their lawyer said.
In Pakistan, anyone found guilty of insulting Islam can be sentenced to death. Pakistan has yet to carry out such a sentence, but just the accusation can incite riots and lynchings.
Thursday’s ruling comes weeks after the European Parliament called for a review of a preferential trade status given to Pakistan in 2017, demanding the release of the couple.
SUDAN
Protests for victims of 2019 crackdown
Protesters took to the streets in Sudan’s capital and across the country amid tight security Thursday to demand justice for victims of a 2019 crackdown on pro-democracy demonstrators.
The marches marked the second anniversary of the deadly June 3 breakup by security forces of a major protest camp outside the military’s headquarters in Khartoum. The violence came shortly after the military overthrew autocrat Omar Hassan al-Bashir amid a public uprising against his nearly three-decade rule.
Sudan is on a fragile path to democracy and is ruled by a transitional military-civilian government that faces economic and security challenges.
Protest organizers say security forces killed at least 128 people during the 2019 crackdown, which was a turning point in the relationship between the generals and the protest movement against Bashir.
The crackdown also involved what activists describe as a campaign of rapes and sexual misconduct by troops ordered by the military to crush the pro-democracy movement.
Ahead of Thursday’s protests, troops shut major roads leading to government and military headquarters in Khartoum.
Indian ruling-party politician killed in Kashmir: Assailants fatally shot a politician belonging to India's ruling party in disputed Kashmir, and separately, police killed a detainee who they said snatched an officer's rifle and fired at officials inside a police camp. The unidentified assailants shot Rakesh Pandita late Wednesday in the southern town of Tral, where he was visiting a friend, police said, blaming anti-India rebels for the attack. Pandita was also an elected official in a municipal office in Tral. Early Thursday, Mohammed Amin Malik was killed in gunfight inside a counterinsurgency police camp in Tral, police said, calling him a "terror operative." Kashmir is divided between India and Pakistan, and both claim it in its entirety.
Blast kills 3 at Baghdad restaurant: An explosion at a crowded restaurant in Baghdad killed three people and injured 16, two Iraqi health officials said. It was not immediately known what caused the blast, which occurred in the Kadhimiyah district, near the shrine of Imam Musa al-Kadhim, revered by Shiite Muslims. The military said that an unknown object exploded and that specialized teams were investigating.
Mayor of Ecuador's capital is removed: Quito's mayor was removed from office after multiple allegations of wrongdoing and the opening of a corruption probe by prosecutors. The city council voted to dismiss Jorge Yunda after complaints about a lack of transparency, including failure to provide details about city budget spending. Prosecutors are also investigating allegations of organized crime.
