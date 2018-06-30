SYRIA

Towns in southwest agree to Assad rule

A string of rebel-held towns and villages have accepted government rule as insurgent lines collapsed in parts of Syria’s southwest under an intense bombardment that the United Nations says has forced 160,000 people to flee. Rebels met Russian negotiators on Saturday to seek peace terms for Daraa province, where most of their southwest territory is located, but said the effort failed.

The region was an early hotbed of the uprising against President Bashar al-Assad, and defeat there would leave rebels with one remaining stronghold — the area around Idlib province bordering Turkey in the northwest.

State television broadcast footage from the towns of Dael and al-Ghariya al-Gharbiya, where people were shown chanting pro-Assad slogans. A war monitor and a military media unit run by the government’s ally Hezbollah said numerous other towns and villages had agreed to accept Assad’s rule.

Trump says Saudi king agreed to raise oil production: President Trump in a Twitter post Saturday said Saudi King Salman has agreed to increase oil production "maybe up to 2,000,000 barrels" to offset a decline in supplies from Iran and Venezuela. Saudi state media, while confirming the call between the two leaders, did not mention any intention by Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter, to raise production by 2 million barrels per day, which would near maximum production. Saudi oil officials did not reply to requests for comment.

U.S. ambassador to Estonia resigns: The U.S. Embassy in Tallinn confirmed that the American ambassador to Estonia has resigned, after voicing frustration with President Trump's comments about the European Union and his treatment of Washington's European allies. In a private Facebook message, James D. Melville Jr., who has served as ambassador since 2015 to the NATO ally, wrote: "For the President to say EU was 'set up to take advantage of the United States, to attack our piggy bank,' or that 'NATO is as bad as NAFTA' is not only factually wrong, but proves to me that it's time to go."

Hundreds in central India protest rape of 7-year-old girl: Hundreds of people blocked streets and shut down businesses in parts of central India to protest the rape of a 7-year-old girl. The protesters demanded the death penalty for two suspects arrested on suspicion of raping the girl and trying to slit her throat with a knife on Tuesday in Mandsaur, a town in Madhya Pradesh state. The girl was allegedly abducted while waiting to be picked up from school by her parents. She is in stable condition in a hospital, a police officer said.

Turkish airstrikes kill Kurds in northern Iraq: Turkey's military says it carried out airstrikes in northern Iraq's Avasin Basyan region, killing four Kurdish militants. Turkey has recently stepped up strikes on Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) bases in northern Iraq, especially its stronghold in the Qandil mountains. Ankara has said it may launch a ground offensive into Qandil, where high-ranking PKK members are believed to be based.

