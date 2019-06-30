ISRAEL

At least 17 wounded in Jerusalem clashes

Israeli police clashed with residents of a Palestinian neighborhood in East Jerusalem early Sunday, leaving at least 15 Palestinians and two officers wounded, officials said.

It was the third consecutive night of violence in the Issawiya neighborhood and came hours ahead of the opening of a new Israeli archaeological project elsewhere in East Jerusalem. U.S. Ambassador David Friedman and White House Middle East envoy Jason Greenblatt attended the ceremony.

“The Israeli occupation is trying to legalize colonial practices in Jerusalem by using a religious cover,” said the Palestinian Foreign Ministry. “Friedman and Greenblatt are ready to fake history for this colonial purpose.”

Israel captured East Jerusalem, home to the city’s most sensitive holy sites, in the 1967 Mideast war and annexed it in a move that is not internationally recognized. The Palestinians seek East Jerusalem as their capital.

The clashes in Issawiya erupted Thursday after Israeli police fatally shot a Palestinian man by Israeli police.

Israeli police reported clashes in several Palestinian neighborhoods overnight Sunday. They said that protesters threw stones and fireworks at police. They said two officers were lightly hurt and six protesters were arrested.

— Associated Press

VENEZUELA

Family: Officer was tortured before death

Venezuela’s Defense Ministry on Sunday confirmed the death of a military officer who opposition leaders and family members said was tortured in custody after his detention over alleged involvement in a coup plot against President Nicolás Maduro.

The death of Rafael Acosta, a navy captain, came on the heels of a visit by the United Nation’s human rights chief, Michelle Bachelet, to investigate rights violations ranging from extrajudicial killings to forced disappearances.

Acosta was taken to a military tribunal on June 28 but he fainted before the hearing could begin, the Defense Ministry said in a brief statement Sunday, leading the judge in the case to transfer him to a military hospital.

“Despite providing him with the appropriate medical attention, he died,” the statement said.

Acosta was barely conscious in a court hearing Friday after having been beaten and tortured, his wife, Waleska Pérez, said in an interview with a Miami television station, based on information she said she received from Acosta’s defense counsel.

“They tortured him so much that they killed him,” Pérez said in an interview with EVTV Miami from Colombia.

The Information Ministry and the state prosecutor’s office both issued statements Saturday night about Acosta’s death, but neither gave the cause of death.

— Reuters

Protest backs Hong Kong police: More than 50,000 people rallied Sunday in support of Hong Kong police as the semiautonomous territory braced for another day of protests on the anniversary of the former British colony's return to China. The crowd filled a park in front of the legislature and chanted "Thank you" to the police, who have been criticized for using tear gas and rubber bullets during clashes with demonstrators that left dozens injured on June 12. Some in the crowd carried Chinese flags. A protest march has been called for Monday, the third in three weeks, on the 22nd anniversary of the handover to China.

E.U., Vietnam sign trade agreement: The European Union signed a landmark free-trade deal with Vietnam on Sunday, the first of its kind with a developing country in Asia, paving the way for tariff reductions on 99 percent of goods between the bloc and the Southeast Asian country. It still needs the approval of the European Parliament.

German captain arrested in Italy draws support: Thousands of people have donated money to cover the legal costs of a German woman arrested after the humanitarian rescue ship she captained docked in Italy in defiance of the country's anti-migrant interior minister. German television celebrities had appealed to the public to financially support Carola Rackete, soliciting more than $341,400 by early Sunday.

— From news services