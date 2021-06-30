9 mutilated bodies found on Mexican road near U.S. border: Mexican soldiers found the bullet-ridden, mutilated corpses of nine men on a highway that runs next to the U.S. border. The killings were the latest in a series of massacres and drug cartel battles this month that resembled scenes from the darkest days of Mexico's 2006-2012 drug war. The Defense Department said it found the nine bodies on a highway outside Miguel Alemán, across the border from Roma, Tex. The area has been fought over by cartels for more than a decade. Five days ago, the bullet-ridden bodies of 18 men were found in the north-central state of Zacatecas.