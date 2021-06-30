Zaw Zaw, head of the Yangon region’s prison department, confirmed that more than 720 people were released from the prison, which has long been the main facility for political prisoners.
Official announcements said that most, if not all, of the freed detainees faced charges related to the protests, including Section 505(a) of the penal code, which makes it a crime to spread comments that create public unrest or fear or to spread false news. The charge carries a penalty of up to three years in prison.
It appeared, however, that an unknown number of people held on that charge might still be detained. The releases are expected to take place over several days.
A military statement said 2,296 prisoners were being released. Maj. Gen. Zaw Min Tun, Myanmar’s deputy information minister, earlier told China’s Xinhua News Agency that the released detainees were “those who took part in the protests but did not take part in the violence, who did not commit crimes and did not lead the riots.”
The Assistance Association for Political Prisoners said Tuesday that 5,224 people were in detention in connection with the protests.
— Associated Press
LEBANON
Gunmen take to streets over economic crisis
Gunmen took to the streets in the northern Lebanese city of Tripoli on Wednesday, firing in the air and at times throwing stones at soldiers, amid rising anger over power cuts, fuel shortages and soaring prices.
The anger was fueled by rumors that a young girl had died after electricity cuts stopped a machine that supplied her with oxygen.
Tripoli, Lebanon’s second-largest and most impoverished city, has witnessed violence in recent days linked to the country’s severe economic and financial crisis. The World Bank has described the crisis as one of the worst the world has witnessed in 150 years. It is coupled with a political deadlock that has left Lebanon without a government since last summer.
The economic crisis has been the most serious threat to Lebanon’s stability since a 15-year civil war ended in 1990. Tens of thousands of people have lost their jobs since October 2019. The crisis has led to severe shortages of fuel, medicine and medical products. Electricity cuts last for much of the day.
After the rumors spread in Tripoli on Wednesday, armed men went out in the streets of some poor neighborhoods and fired into the air. Soldiers briefly pulled out from some areas, apparently to avoid a clash with the gunmen.
Later in the day, the army patrolled the areas that had witnessed gunfire, the state-run National News Agency reported.
In the capital, Beirut, protesters closed several roads Wednesday to express anger over harsh living conditions.
— Associated Press
9 mutilated bodies found on Mexican road near U.S. border: Mexican soldiers found the bullet-ridden, mutilated corpses of nine men on a highway that runs next to the U.S. border. The killings were the latest in a series of massacres and drug cartel battles this month that resembled scenes from the darkest days of Mexico's 2006-2012 drug war. The Defense Department said it found the nine bodies on a highway outside Miguel Alemán, across the border from Roma, Tex. The area has been fought over by cartels for more than a decade. Five days ago, the bullet-ridden bodies of 18 men were found in the north-central state of Zacatecas.
Defense seeks prince's testimony on alleged Jordan plot: Defense attorneys in the trial surrounding an alleged plot to destabilize Jordan's monarchy have asked to call Prince Hamzah bin Hussein and other royals to testify in a state security court. Two former officials are accused of conspiring with Hamzah, a half brother of King Abdullah II, and soliciting foreign help in the alleged plot. They have been charged with sedition and incitement. The palace drama burst into the open in April when Hamzah was placed under house arrest and several former officials and senior members of powerful tribes were detained. All were later released except for the two former officials.
— From news services