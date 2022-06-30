World Digest: June 30, 2022

Placeholder while article actions load

Taliban bars women from clerics' assembly Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers held a gathering Thursday of about 3,000 Islamic clerics and tribal elders for the first time since seizing power in August, urging those at the meeting to advise them on running the country. Women were not allowed to attend. The Taliban touted the gathering in the capital, Kabul, as a forum to hear a range of voices on issues facing Afghanistan.

But all those who addressed the assembly — and, it appeared, the overwhelming majority of attendees — were Taliban officials and supporters, mostly clerics.

The United States and most of the rest of the international community have shunned the Taliban government, demanding that it be more inclusive and respect women’s rights.

However, the conference seemed less a nod to that pressure than an attempt by the Taliban to bolster its legitimacy as it struggles to deal with a humanitarian catastrophe after a deadly quake last week and is cut off from international financing.

Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Salam Hanafi told state broadcaster RTA on Wednesday that male delegates would represent women at the clerics’ gathering.

“When their sons are in the gathering, it means that they are also involved,” he said.

— Associated Press

Rivals fail to reach deal on election framework

After two days of talks in Geneva mediated by the United Nations, two senior Libyan officials from rival camps failed to reach an agreement on a constitutional framework for elections, the U.N. envoy to Libya said Thursday.

Stephanie Williams said

Aguila Saleh, the speaker of Libya’s east-based parliament, and Khaled al-Meshri, head of the government’s Supreme Council of State, based in the west, could not agree on the eligibility criteria for presidential nominees.

The talks were the latest U.N.-led effort to bridge the gaps between the factions after the last round of discussions failed to make headway.

The west-based council insists on banning military personnel as well as dual citizens from running for the country’s top post — apparently a move directed at divisive commander Khalifa Hifter, a U.S. citizen whose forces are loyal to the east-based administration.

Hifter had announced his bid in an election that was slated for December, but the vote was not held because of myriad issues.

— Associated Press

6 killed in anti-coup rallies in Sudan: Security forces in Sudan fatally shot six people during protests over an October coup, a medical group said, as thousands marched to denounce the country's military rulers and demand an immediate transfer of power to civilians. The Sudan Doctors Committee said in a tweet that four people were fatally shot in Omdurman, the twin city of Khartoum, the capital. In Khartoum, a fifth person died after being shot by police in the head and a child died after being shot in the chest, the group said .

Nicaragua closes Mother Teresa charity, 100 other groups: Nicaragua has shut down 101 civic organizations and charities, including the local branch of the Missionaries of Charity, which was established by Mother Teresa, the National Assembly said. It was the latest in a spate of closures by the government of President Daniel Ortega that the opposition views as an attack on civil society. In April, lawmakers shut down 25 nongovernmental organizations, many openly critical of the government.

4 Chinese nationals abducted in deadly Nigeria attack: Gunmen attacked a mining site in north-central Nigeria, killing "many security personnel" and abducting some workers, including four Chinese nationals, authorities said. The attackers opened fire on those present before fleeing with some staffers, including the Chinese, according to the state commissioner for security. A security team engaged the attackers, he said, and there were casualties on both sides. Three Chinese nationals were abducted in a similar attack earlier this year while working at a hydroelectric power plant.

— From news services

