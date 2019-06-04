CONGO

Ebola outbreak surges, surpasses 2,000 cases

The deadly Ebola outbreak in eastern Congo has surpassed 2,000 cases and is picking up pace.

The number of confirmed cases reached the milestone three times as quickly as it took to reach 1,000, experts said Tuesday. The outbreak declared in August, the second deadliest in history, has killed more than 1,300 people in a volatile region where rebel attacks and community resistance have hurt containment efforts.

The 2,000 figure is a “sad and frustrating milestone. The insecurity is holding us back,” World Health Organization spokesman Tarik Jasarevic told reporters in Geneva. Each attack keeps health workers from the crucial work of vaccinating people and tracking thousands of contacts of victims.

Authorities in eastern Congo said Tuesday that at least 13 civilians were killed overnight when rebels attacked an Ebola-hit town. Residents blamed the violence near Beni on rebels from the Allied Democratic Forces.

Aid groups said a “reset” is needed in the response to what is one of the world’s most dangerous diseases.

Misunderstandings have been rife in a region that had never experienced an Ebola outbreak until now, and years of rebel attacks have left many residents wary of outsiders.

— Associated Press

IRAQ

Baghdad's Green Zone reopens to the public

Baghdad’s Green Zone area, the heavily fortified strip on the west bank of the Tigris River, opened to the public Tuesday after 16 years — a move meant to portray increased confidence in Iraq’s overall security situation after years of war.

Maj. Gen. Jassim Yahya Abd Ali said the area, which houses the U.S. Embassy and Iraqi government offices, is now open “24 hours a day without any exceptions or conditions.”

The four-square-mile area had been off-limits to the public since the 2003 U.S.-led invasion of Iraq.

The area was home to dictator Saddam Hussein’s palaces before the war. It became known as “Little America” after the invasion toppled him and it was seized by U.S. military forces.

In later years, the closed-off area surrounded by cement blast walls became a hated symbol of the country’s inequality. Only Iraqis with special security badges could enter.

Attempts and promises by the government to reopen the Green Zone to traffic over the years failed to materialize because of persistent security concerns.

Earlier this year, the government began easing restrictions in the area. Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi said the Green Zone would be fully open to the public on Eid al-Fitr, the holiday that marks the end of Ramadan.

— Associated Press

LEBANON

'Lone wolf' shooting rattles coastal city

Military police and forensics teams deployed in the northern Lebanese city of Tripoli on Tuesday after a gunman went on an overnight shooting rampage, killing four security personnel before blowing himself up.

The rare shooting, in which the gunman used a motorcycle to move around, opening fire on police and army vehicles, shook the predominantly Sunni Muslim coastal city on the eve of the Eid al-Fitr holiday, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

Interior Minister Raya El Hassan said the gunman, identified as Abdul-Rahman Mabsout, was a former member of the Islamic State militant group and a “lone wolf.” She said the situation was under control.

The shooting began late Monday with Mabsout firing at a branch of Lebanon’s central bank, then driving around, shooting at police and later at an army vehicle, killing four.

With police in hot pursuit, opening fire and using tear gas, Mabsout then drove to a residential building, where he shot his way up the stairs and into an empty apartment and barricaded himself inside.

An hours-long standoff ensued, culminating with security forces storming the apartment. Cornered, Mabsout detonated his explosives vest, killing himself instantly.

Mabsout fought with the Islamic State in Syria. He was detained when he returned to Lebanon in 2016 and was released a year later.

— Associated Press

Mexico City gives students option to choose skirts or pants: Mexico City officials have announced a "gender neutral" policy on school uniforms, saying boys can wear skirts and girls can wear pants if they want. For decades, public schools in Mexico have required standardized plaid pants for boys and plaid skirts for girls. But Mexico City Mayor Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said this week that students at primary or grade schools can wear pants or skirts without fear of punishment. Sheinbaum said that "this is about equality and fairness."

— From news services