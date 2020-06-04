Hifter’s military command said that it was “relocating” forces out of Tripoli in response to calls for the resumption of the political process brokered by the United Nations but that the battle for the capital “is not over.”

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Fayez Serraj pledged that the Tripoli forces would press on, apparently spurning the cease-fire talks. “We will in no way give him the opportunity for negotiations,” Serraj said of Hifter. “We will continue this struggle until the enemy is totally removed,” he added after a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara.

Since 2015, Libya has been split between rival governments, one in the east and one in the west.

— Associated Press

SPAIN

Gang rapists sentenced in second assault case

Four of the five men serving 15-year prison terms for gang-raping a teenager at a Spanish bull-running festival in 2016 have been handed additional prison sentences in a separate sexual-assault case, a court in Cordoba said Thursday.

One of the men was sentenced to four years and six months, while the other three were sentenced to two years and 10 months for sexual assault and breach of privacy that occurred a couple of months before the rape during the San Fermin festival.

The first “Wolf Pack” case, referring to the name the group of men called themselves, triggered mass protests and calls for changes to Spain’s rape law.

Evidence of the second sexual assault was discovered during the investigation of the San Fermin case in the northern city of Pamplona. Investigators found a video on the cellphone of one of the accused in which a woman appeared unconscious while men were abusing her inside a car in Torrecampo, in southern Spain.

The Supreme Court ruled in June 2019 that the five men were guilty of rape in the Pamplona case and sentenced them to 15 years in prison, reversing a lower-court decision convicting them of the lesser crime of sexual abuse.

— Reuters

Israeli warplanes reportedly hit targets in Syria: Syrian air defenses responded to an Israeli attack near a central town that caused explosions and a large fire in the area, state-run media said. According to the Syrian Arab News Agency, the strike occurred near the town of Masyaf in the Hama countryside. There was no word on casualties. It is the latest suspected Israeli attack in Syria in the past few weeks.

Iran signs 2-year contract with Iraq to export electricity: Iran has signed a two-year contract with Iraq to export electricity, Iran's state news agency quoted the country's energy minister as saying. The agreement comes amid sanctions reimposed on Iran that forbid countries from buying Iranian energy. President Trump in 2018 exited Iran's 2015 nuclear deal and reimposed the sanctions, which have battered the country's economy. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in May that Washington will grant a 120-day sanctions waiver for Iraq to continue importing electricity from Iran.

Burundi court upholds results of presidential vote: Burundi's constitutional court upheld the results of the presidential election last month and rejected the complaints filed by opposition leader Agathon Rwasa, who had alleged widespread irregularities. Ruling-party candidate Evariste Ndayishimiye, secured 68 percent of the vote, with Rwasa receiving 24 percent. The court called Rwasa's complaint unfounded. Ndayishimiye, 52, will succeed President Pierre Nkurunziza, who has been in power since 2005.

— From news services