Trudeau blasts Catholic Church for role in Indigenous schools: The Catholic Church must take responsibility for its role in running many of Canada's residential schools for Indigenous children, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said, after the discovery of the remains of 215 children at one former school last month. The Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops did not comment. The discovery this week of the remains at the Kamloops Indian Residential School in British Columbia, which closed in 1978, has reopened old wounds and

is fueling outrage about a persistent lack of information and accountability.