The Afghan military said its air force and troops struck the Taliban in the Nahr Saraj district as fighters were looting arms and ammunition from the base. It said 20 Taliban fighters and a “few civilians” who were looting with the insurgents were killed.
The Taliban claimed it had overrun the base in the southern province late Thursday.
The insurgents said that the death toll on Friday stood at 30 and that all the fatalities were civilians. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid accused the Afghan army of conducting airstrikes against civilians.
The Taliban and government forces routinely blame each other for attacks. The United Nations has repeatedly demanded both sides take more precautions to protect civilians.
The United Nations said that in the first three months of this year, 1,783 civilians were killed or wounded, 29 percent more than in the same period last year.
NIGERIA
Twitter suspended after move on leader
Nigeria has indefinitely suspended Twitter two days after the social media giant temporarily froze the account of the nation’s president, sparking a torrent of Internet outrage in Africa’s most populous country.
Information Minister Lai Mohammed made the surprise announcement Friday, citing vague safety concerns. He condemned “the persistent use of the platform for activities that are capable of undermining Nigeria’s corporate existence,” according to a statement.
Twitter said the suspension was deeply concerning, adding that it would investigate.
On Wednesday, Twitter removed a post by President Muhammadu Buhari that vowed to punish separatists in the southeast who have been blamed for attacks on federal property.
The social media platform said Buhari’s tweet violated its “abusive behavior” policy, removed the post and suspended his account for 12 hours.
Twitter is massively popular in Nigeria, and activists have used the platform to fuel major protest movements. Activists as well as regular users denounced the suspension of the platform.
Migrants cleared from camp in Calais: Several hundred police cleared out a makeshift migrant camp in the northern French port city of Calais, a magnet for people trying to get into Britain illegally across the English Channel. The prefecture of the Pas-de-Calais region said about 500 migrants were removed from structures near the Calais hospital and taken to centers in northern France and elsewhere. The operation came two days after violent clashes between migrants and police at two sites, including near the hospital.
Trudeau blasts Catholic Church for role in Indigenous schools: The Catholic Church must take responsibility for its role in running many of Canada's residential schools for Indigenous children, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said, after the discovery of the remains of 215 children at one former school last month. The Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops did not comment. The discovery this week of the remains at the Kamloops Indian Residential School in British Columbia, which closed in 1978, has reopened old wounds and
is fueling outrage about a persistent lack of information and accountability.
Deforestation in Brazilian Amazon hits record level: Preliminary government data has raised concern that the dry season will see even more deforestation of Brazil's Amazon than last year's surge of cutting. The area deforested last month jumped 41 percent compared with May 2020. May marks the start of the dry season, when deforestation tends to spike.
