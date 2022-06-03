WORLD DIGEST: June 4, 2022

Placeholder while article actions load

4 dead, 30 injured in train derailment Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight A train accident in the Alps in southern Germany on Friday left at least four people dead and many more injured, authorities said. Police said the regional train headed for Munich appeared to have derailed shortly after noon in Burgrain — just outside the resort town of Garmisch-Partenkirchen, from where it had set off. Three of the double-deck carriages overturned at least partly, and people were pulled out of the windows to safety.

Police said on Twitter that four people were killed. They put the number of injured at about 30, 15 of whom were seriously injured and taken to hospitals.

The cause of the derailment was still being investigated. About 140 people were on the train at the time, including numerous students heading home from school for the Whitsun holiday.

— Associated Press

Report: New aircraft carrier near complete

China’s most advanced aircraft carrier to date appears to be nearing completion, satellite photos analyzed by the Associated Press showed Friday, as experts suggested the vessel could be launched soon.

The newly developed Type 003 carrier has been under construction at the Jiangnan Shipyard northeast of Shanghai since 2018. Satellite images taken by Planet Labs PBC on May 31 suggest work on the vessel is close to done.

The launch has been long anticipated, and constitutes what the Center for Strategic and International Studies think tank called a “seminal moment in China’s ongoing modernization efforts and a symbol of the country’s growing military might.”

CSIS suggested that the vessel could be launched as soon as Friday to coincide with the national Dragon Boat Festival, as well as the 157th anniversary of the founding of the Jiangnan Shipyard.

China’s Ministry of National Defense did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Though no launch was announced, the state-run Global Times newspaper on Tuesday ran a story quoting reports that it “could be launched soon.”

— Associated Press

2 U.N. peacekeepers killed in blast

Two United Nations peacekeepers were killed and two more injured in Mali on Friday when their vehicle hit an improvised explosive device, U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

“This is the sixth incident in which a U.N. peacekeeping convoy was hit since May 22,” Dujarric said.

One U.N. peacekeeper was killed and three more injured in an attack in Mali on Wednesday.

— Associated Press



Virtual Cosquer Cave to open to visitors: A permanent virtual exhibit of one of France’s most famous prehistoric sites, the undersea Cosquer Cave, is set to open its doors as concerns grow that it could be completely inundated as a result of rising tides driven by climate change. As of Saturday, visitors to Marseille will be able to see the Cosquer Mediterranee, a replica of the over 30,000-year-old site. The visual and audio “experience” features copies of the prehistoric paintings that made the cave internationally famous.



One dead in protest in Sudan: A protester has died from a gunshot wound in the chest sustained during demonstrations on Friday in Sudan’s capital of Khartoum, the Central Committee of Sudanese doctors said in a statement on Facebook. Friday’s demonstrations come after Sudan’s military ruler announced on May 29 the lifting of the state of emergency imposed after an October coup.

— From news reports

