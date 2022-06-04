World Digest: June 4, 2022

Placeholder while article actions load

South Korea and the United States staged their first combined military exercises involving an American aircraft carrier in more than four years, Seoul's military said on Saturday, amid reports that North Korea was preparing for a nuclear test. It was the allies' first joint military exercise since South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol took office last month.

The three-day drills took place in international waters off the Japanese island of Okinawa until Saturday, including air defense, anti-ship, anti-submarine and maritime interdiction operations, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.

The USS Ronald Reagan, a 100,000-ton nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, joined the drills, alongside the guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam, the Aegis-equipped destroyer USS Benfold and the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Big Horn, the JCS said. South Korea sent the amphibious landing ship Marado, and the destroyers Sejong the Great and Munmu the Great, among others.

The exercises came amid signs that North Korea is gearing up to conduct a nuclear test for the first time since 2017. Seoul officials have said Pyongyang has conducted multiple experiments with a detonation device in preparation for its seventh underground explosion.

— Reuters

Explosion at factory in India kills at least 8: At least eight workers were killed and over a dozen others injured after a fire erupted in a chemical factory in northern India, police said Saturday. A boiler exploded in the factory in the Hapur area of Uttar Pradesh state, said senior police officer Pravin Kumar. The injured have been hospitalized and three of them were in critical condition, he said.

Man burned to death after arguing with Muslim cleric in Nigeria: A Nigerian man was burned to death on Saturday by a mob in the capital, Abuja, following an argument with a Muslim cleric, police said. "The heated argument degenerated into an outbreak of violence that led to the murder and setting ablaze of Ahmad Usman by the enraged mob mobilized by the clergy numbering about two hundred," said Josephine Adeh, police spokesperson for Abuja. Nigeria is a secular nation but some states in the mostly Muslim north observe Islamic sharia and have courts that punish those accused of deviating from its practices.

Body of fifth victim in Swiss train crash recovered: The body of a fifth victim was found beneath a train that derailed Friday in the Alps in southern Germany. The man's body was uncovered after a heavy crane was brought in to lift a train car near the resort town of Garmisch-Partenkirchen. About 140 people were on the train at the time of the accident, including students headed home from school for the Whitsun holiday. Police for the southern Bavaria region said 44 people were injured.

2 killed, 12 injured in crash of trafficker's car in Greece: Two people, one believed to be a Pakistani migrant and the other a known trafficker, died Saturday in northern Greece while trying to evade a police checkpoint, police in the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki said. Twelve more people riding in the passenger car were injured, with the most serious injuries suffered by those stashed in the stolen car's trunk. The car, traveling from Greece's land border west toward Thessaloniki, was flagged at a police checkpoint. It sped through, leading police on a 50-kilometer (31-mile) chase until it slammed into a protective barrier.

Albanian parliament elects new president: Albania's parliament elected a top military official as the country's new president after no candidates were nominated in three rounds of voting. Maj. Gen. Bajram Begaj won the post after the 140-seat parliament voted 78 in favor, four against and one abstained. The five-year presidency has a largely ceremonial role, though there is some authority over the judiciary and the armed forces. It is limited to two terms.

Iran's ayatollah blames protests on "foreign" enemies: Iran's Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is blaming recent protests in Iran on foreign "enemies" seeking to overthrow the Islamic republic. "Today, the enemies' most important hope for striking a blow at the country is based on popular protests," the nation's supreme leader said Saturday, referring to week-long protests over the collapse of a building in southwestern Iran last month that killed 37 people. Authorities have blamed the collapse on local corruption and lax safety.

— From news services

