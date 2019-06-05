THAILAND

Parliament extends tenure of junta chief

Thailand’s new parliament voted late Wednesday to elect junta chief Prayuth Chan-ocha as prime minister after a months-long post-election period of backdoor deals and maneuvers, rejecting a popular opposition Thai politician and strengthening the military’s grip over the kingdom.

Prayuth has held the premiership since a 2014 coup ousted a democratically elected government. His win cements the kingdom’s tilt away from its democratic promise, despite opposition forces performing well in long-awaited March elections. As the country’s civilian prime minister, Prayuth will lead a fractured coalition dominated by the army-linked Palang Pracharat Party.

The parliament vote, which came after a lengthy debate about both candidates’ qualifications, will effectively weaken the power of the Thai legislature and open another confused and messy chapter in the country’s politics. Prayuth secured almost 500 votes, compared with 244 for his competitor, with just three abstentions, Future Forward Party leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit.

Ahead of the March elections, the new Future Forward Party and its charismatic billionaire leader stole the hearts of many young people who thought that they had found a party that spoke to them. The Pheu Thai Party — linked to the movement started by former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, whose allies have dominated at the polls but have been repeatedly strong-armed out of power — also continued to attract a large following.

But early election results were inconclusive, showing almost equal support for the pro-army party that sought to effectively extend the junta’s rule, and parties such as Pheu Thai and Future Forward, which ran on a platform of ending the military’s dominance. Official results, finally released in May, showed that the “democratic front” did not have the majority of lawmakers necessary to vote in its choice of leader.

RUSSIA

Xi and Putin praise their countries' ties

Chinese President Xi Jinping met Vladi­mir Putin on Wednesday in Russia, where the two leaders heaped praise on the relationship between their countries amid growing tensions with the United States.

“I have had closer interactions with President Putin than with any other foreign colleagues. He is my best and bosom friend,” Xi told Russian state news agency Tass ahead of his three-day trip to Russia. After meeting with Putin, Xi planned to attend a glitzy economic forum in St. Petersburg’s answer to Davos.

Both countries are locked in economic battles with the United States. For China, a trade war with Washington continues to rage, and neither President Trump’s administration nor Beijing is showing any signs of letting up.

Russia’s economy has been affected by several rounds of sanctions imposed by the United States and Europe over a range of issues, from election meddling to the war in Syria to the alleged poisoning of a former Russian spy in Britain.

SUDAN

40 bodies reportedly pulled from the Nile

At least 40 bodies of people slain by Sudanese security forces were pulled from the Nile River in the capital of Khartoum, organizers of pro-democracy demonstrations said Wednesday, and new clashes brought the death toll in three days of the ruling military’s crackdown to 100.

Word about the retrieval of the bodies came as Sudan’s ruling general called for a resumption of negotiations with the protest leaders, which they promptly rejected. They said the generals cannot be serious about talks while troops keep killing protesters.

A spokesman for the protesters said they instead would continue their demonstrations and strikes to pressure the military to hand over power to a civilian authority.

The reported discovery of the bodies in the Nile suggested that Monday’s violent dispersal of the protest movement’s main sit-in camp, outside the military’s headquarters, was even bloodier than initially believed. The attack on the camp was led by a notorious paramilitary unit called the Rapid Support Forces, along with other troops who waded into the camp, opening fire and beating protesters.

Denmark's prime minister concedes defeat: Denmark's center-right Prime Minister Lars Loekke Rasmussen conceded defeat in Wednesday's general election, with results showing left-leaning parties making large gains that will likely put the Social Democrats back in power after four years in opposition. Loekke Rasmussen said he will resign Thursday from the post he has held since 2015. His Liberal Party was garnering 23.4 percent of the vote, which was an improvement. But a huge loss by the populist Danish People's Party means he will no longer muster a majority in the 179-seat Folketing. Exit polls by broadcaster DR showed the Social Democrats winning 25.3 percent of the vote.

