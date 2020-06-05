A Foreign Ministry statement in New Delhi said both sides agreed that they should handle their differences through peaceful discussion.

India and China fought a border war in 1962 and have been trying since the early 1990s to settle their dispute without success.

— Associated Press

IRAN

IAEA: Tehran defying crucial nuclear limits

Iran has continued to increase its stockpiles of enriched uranium and remains in violation of its deal with world powers, the United Nations’ atomic watchdog said Friday.

The International Atomic Energy Agency reported the finding in a confidential document distributed to member countries and seen by the Associated Press.

The agency said that as of May 20, Iran’s total stockpile of low-enriched uranium amounted to 1.73 tons, up from 1.1 tons on Feb. 19.

Iran signed the nuclear deal in 2015 with the United States, Germany, France, Britain, China and Russia. Known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA, it allows Iran to keep a stockpile of only 447 pounds.

The IAEA reported that Iran has also been continuing to enrich uranium to a purity of up to 4.5 percent, higher than the 3.67 percent allowed under the JCPOA. It is also above the pact’s limitations on heavy water.

The goal of the JCPOA is to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear weapon. President Trump pulled the United States out of the deal in 2018.

— Associated Press

Cameroon's military says journalist died in its custody: Cameroon's military said a journalist who disappeared in August in a part of the country where it is battling Anglophone separatists died in its custody weeks after he was arrested, but denied that he was tortured. The statement was the first public acknowledgment by Cameroonian authorities of the death of Samuel Ebuwe Ajiekia, also known as Samuel Wazizi, who worked as a radio and TV anchor in the Southwest Region. The head of Cameroon's journalists union said members last saw a healthy Wazizi in early August after he was arrested by the police, and were then told a few days later that he had been placed in military custody.

Thousands in Mali's capital demand that president resign: Thousands demonstrated in Mali's capital to demand the resignation of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta. At the urging of opposition parties and clerics, the protesters in Bamako denounced corruption, arbitrary arrests and the organization of April's legislative elections. They also called for the release of opposition leader Soumaïla Cissé, who was kidnapped by armed men in March while campaigning. The kidnapping in Mali's north took place in an area controlled by extremist groups linked to al-Qaeda. Mali has been in turmoil since a 2012 uprising prompted mutinous soldiers to overthrow the president of a decade. The power vacuum that resulted led to an Islamist insurgency and a French-led intervention that ousted the militants from power in 2013.

Death of 8-year-old maid spurs calls for reform in Pakistan: The brutal death of an 8-year-old maid caused outrage in Pakistan, prompting the government to propose changes to laws governing child labor. Zohra Shah was taken to a hospital in Rawalpindi on May 31 with serious injuries and died soon after. Police arrested her employers, a couple, in her killing. It is illegal for children to work in industry in Pakistan, but there are still about 12 million child workers, said Pakistan's Society for the Protection of the Rights of the Child.

— From news services

