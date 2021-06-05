Attacks by Islamist militants linked to al-Qaeda and the Islamic State in West Africa’s Sahel region have risen sharply since the start of the year.
The ongoing violence in Burkina Faso has displaced more than 1.14 million people in just over two years. The poor arid country is also hosting some 20,000 refugees from neighboring Mali.
— Reuters
MYANMAR
20 killed as security forces, villagers clash
Myanmar’s security forces clashed with villagers armed with catapults and crossbows Saturday in the Ayeyarwady river delta region. Local media reported as many as 20 people had been killed.
Clashes broke out before dawn at Hlayswe, some 100 miles northwest of Yangon, when soldiers said they had come to search for weapons, at least four local media outlets and a resident said. State television said three “terrorists” had been killed and two arrested at the village as security forces went to apprehend a man accused of plotting against the state.
A junta spokesman did not answer calls from Reuters to request comment on the violence at the village in the Kyonpyaw township of the Ayeyarwady region. Reuters was unable to confirm the toll independently.
— Reuters
U.S. senators' visit to Taiwan is likely to upset China: Three U.S. senators — Armed Services Committee members Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) and Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska) and Foreign Relations Committee member Christopher A. Coons (D-Del.) — will travel to Taiwan next week to meet with senior government officials and discuss U.S.-Taiwan relations and other issues, the de facto U.S. Embassy in Taiwan announced. The trip is likely to irritate China, which claims Taiwan as its territory and objects to Taiwan being called a country. Like most nations, the United States has no formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan. It was not clear how long the senators would stay in Taiwan, and no other details were provided about their itinerary.
Turkey launches airstrike at Kurdish camp in Iraq: A Turkish airstrike killed at least three people and injured others at a camp for displaced people in northern Iraq, said Rashad Kelani, a Patriotic Union of Kurdistan party official. An Iraqi security official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, confirmed a strike had killed and injured people in the camp but did not give details. The camp, established in the 1990s when thousands of Kurds from Turkey crossed the border, houses thousands of refugees. The attack took place three days after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned Iraq that Turkey would "clean up" a refugee camp that it says provides a haven for Kurdish militants.
Tourists fined thousands for smuggling sand from Sardinia: Dozens of tourists will have to pay dearly for their souvenirs from Sardinia's pristine beaches. Italian media said customs police on the Mediterranean island issued fines of up to $3,600 to 41 people who in recent days tried to leave the island with a total of 220 pounds of sand, seashells and beach rocks. LaPresse news agency said in some cases tourists had put the beach booty up for sale on the Internet, feeding a flourishing, illicit market for such souvenirs, including from swank resort areas along the Italian island's Emerald Coast. A 2017 law aims to prevent the cumulative effect of removing sand and shells by the millions of tourists who flock each year to the Mediterranean island, which is renowned for long stretches of pristine sandy beaches.
— From news services