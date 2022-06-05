World Digest: June 5, 2022

Placeholder while article actions load

More than 50 feared dead in church attack Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Gunmen opened fire on worshipers and detonated explosives at a Catholic church in southwestern Nigeria on Sunday, leaving dozens feared dead, state lawmakers said. The attackers targeted St. Francis Catholic Church in Ondo state just as the worshipers gathered on Pentecost Sunday, legislator Ogunmolasuyi Oluwole said. Among the dead were many children, he said.

The presiding priest was abducted, as well, said Adelegbe Timileyin, who represents the Owo area in Nigeria’s lower legislative chamber.

Authorities did not release an official death toll. Timileyin said at least 50 people were killed, though others put the figure higher.

In Rome, the Vatican press office said Pope Francis “prays for the victims and the country, painfully affected at a time of celebration.”

It was not clear who was behind the attack. Although much of Nigeria has struggled on the security front, Ondo is widely known as one of Nigeria’s most peaceful states. The state, though, has been caught up in an increasingly violent conflict between farmers and herders.

— Associated Press

At least 49 killed in blaze at cargo depot

A fire at a container depot near a port city in southeastern Bangladesh has killed at least 49 people, including nine firefighters, and injured more than 100 people, officials and local media reported Sunday, as efforts to extinguish the blaze continued into a second night.

The inferno at the BM Inland Container Depot, a Dutch-Bangladeshi venture, broke out around midnight Saturday after explosions in a container full of chemicals. The cause of the fire could not be immediately determined. The depot is near country’s main Chittagong seaport, more than 125 miles southeast of the capital, Dhaka.

Multiple rounds of explosions occurred after the initial blast as the fire continued to spread, said Brig. Gen. Moin Uddin, director general of the Bangladesh fire service and civil defense. The explosions shattered windows of nearby buildings and were felt as far as 2 1/ 2 miles away, officials and local media reports said.

Bangladesh has a history of industrial disasters, including factories catching fire with workers trapped inside. Monitoring groups have blamed corruption and lax enforcement.

In 2012, 117 workers died when they were trapped behind locked exits in a garment factory in Dhaka. The country’s worst industrial disaster occurred the next year, when a garment factory outside Dhaka collapsed, killing more than 1,100 people.

— Associated Press

Pyongyang test-fires

8 short-range missiles

North Korea test-fired a barrage of short-range ballistic missiles from multiple locations toward the sea on Sunday, South Korea’s military said, extending a provocative streak in weapons demonstrations this year that U.S. and South Korean officials say may culminate with a nuclear test.

Possibly setting a single-day record for North Korean ballistic launches, eight missiles were fired over 35 minutes from at least four locations, including from western and eastern coastal areas and two inland areas north of and near the capital, Pyongyang, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

It said the missiles flew 68 to 416 miles at maximum altitudes of 15 to 56 miles.

Hours later, Japan and the United States conducted a joint ballistic missile exercise aimed at showing their “rapid response capability” and “strong determination” to counter threats, Japan’s Defense Ministry said.

The launches came a day after the U.S. aircraft carrier Ronald Reagan concluded a three-day naval drill with South Korea in the Philippine Sea, apparently their first joint drill involving a carrier since November 2017, as the countries move to upgrade their defense exercises in the face of North Korean threats.

North Korea has long condemned the allies’ combined military exercises as invasion rehearsals and often countered with its own missile drills.

— Associated Press

Pakistan army says 7 militants killed near Afghanistan border: Pakistan's military said security forces killed seven militants in two operations near the border with Afghanistan. Five militants were killed in a raid on a hideout in Bannu district, the gateway to North Waziristan, the military said. Two militants were killed in a shootout in a tribal district of North Waziristan. North Waziristan and its surroundings were a sanctuary for militants for years until a military operation to clear the area in 2014.

— From news services

