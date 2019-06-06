RUSSIA

Putin again denies election interference

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday reaffirmed his staunch denial that his government interfered in the 2016 U.S. presidential election despite the extensive evidence to the contrary, and insisted that Moscow has no intention of interfering in any future votes.

Speaking in response to a question from the Associated Press during a meeting with chief executives of international news agencies in St. Petersburg, the Russian leader said that “we didn’t meddle, we aren’t meddling and we will not meddle in any elections.”

Putin and other Russian officials have hotly denied any interference with the U.S. vote to help Donald Trump win the presidency, even though former special counsel Robert S. Mueller III uncovered evidence of a Kremlin operation to interfere with the 2016 vote. He charged 12 Russian military intelligence officers with breaking into Democratic Party emails, and also indicted other Russians who used phony social media accounts to spread divisive rhetoric and to undermine the U.S. political system.

Putin insisted that “we don’t have and never had any plans to interfere in U.S. domestic politics,” but added that the Russian government can’t stop private citizens from expressing their views about developments in the United States online.

The president added that Russia had offered to agree on rules regarding modern communications to President Barack Obama’s administration and then Trump’s White House, but that neither was ready to make the deal.

During his meeting, Putin also warned that the U.S. reluctance to start talks on extending a key arms control pact raises the threat of an uncontrollable arms race, and said that Moscow has no plans to send troops to shore up Venezuela’s embattled leader.

— Associated Press

CONGO

WHO: Ebola infections are going undetected

Roughly a quarter of Ebola infections in eastern Congo are estimated to be going undetected or found too late, a World Health Organization expert said Thursday.

Some 2,025 cases and 1,357 deaths have been recorded since the epidemic began in August in Congo’s North Kivu and Ituri provinces, said Mike Ryan, executive director of WHO’s Health Emergencies Program.

It is the second-worst outbreak of the virus on record.

Some 88 infections have been detected in each of the last two weeks, down from a peak of 126 weekly in April, and WHO teams are following up on 15,000 suspected contacts each day, a “huge number” of people who require checking for symptoms, he added.

“We believe, let me be very cautious here, we believe we are probably detecting in excess of 75 percent of cases — we may be missing up to a quarter of cases,” Ryan told a news briefing in Geneva. There were “a lot of cases with very delayed detection,” he added.

The epidemic was not under control, he said, and was spreading fast in the rural area of Mabalako.

— Reuters

SYRIA

Rebels begin offensive against military forces

Syrian insurgents launched an offensive Thursday against government forces in northwest Syria, the armed opposition and a war monitoring group said, part of a seesawing battle for control of the edge of the rebel-held territory there.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the rebel offensive began with a volley of rockets and missiles lobbed at government forces in a handful of villages recently captured from the opposition on the southern edge of the rebel stronghold. The Observatory said the rebels burned tires to obstruct warplanes’ vision.

The war monitoring group said rebel fighters advanced in one of the villages — Jebeen — after intense clashes. The government and its ally Russia responded with a wave of airstrikes, including dropping barrel bombs on villages nearby, the Observatory said.

— Associated Press

U.S. ambassador caught up in Malawi unrest: The departing U.S. ambassador to Malawi, Virginia Palmer, was caught up in political unrest as police fired tear gas while she met with an opposition leader. Palmer was meeting in the capital, Lilongwe, with Lazarus Chakwera. A U.S. State Department official confirmed the meeting and said the ambassador was safe and had been in no danger, as no one was targeting her.

Two Canadian women kidnapped in Ghana: Two Canadian women working for an aid agency were kidnapped outside a hostel in Ghana's second city of Kumasi on Tuesday, police said. The women, ages 19 and 20, are volunteers for Youth Challenge International, officers added.

— From news services