Indian officials say the standoff began in early May when large contingents of Chinese soldiers entered deep inside Indian-controlled territory at three places in Ladakh, erecting tents and posts. They said the Chinese soldiers ignored repeated verbal warnings to leave, triggering shouting matches, stone-throwing and fistfights.

India also mobilized thousands of soldiers.

Chinese and Indian soldiers also faced off along the frontier in India’s northeastern Sikkim state in early May.

China has sought to play down the confrontation while saying the two sides were communicating through both their front-line military units and their respective embassies to resolve issues.

— Associated Press

Militant attacks kill 14 Afghan security personnel: Two separate militant attacks left 14 Afghan security personnel dead in the northeastern province of Badakhshan and in Kabul, the capital, officials said. A roadside bomb killed 11 security force members in Badakhshan when it tore through a security vehicle responding to attacks on checkpoints in Khash district. An hour-long gun battle erupted in Kabul's Gul Dara district when insurgents attacked a police checkpoint, killing three police officers, said Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Arian. Afghan officials said the Taliban had carried out the attacks, although no one immediately claimed responsibility.

Taiwanese presidential nominee kicked out as mayor: Voters in the Taiwanese port city of Kaohsiung have ousted their mayor, whose failed bid for the presidency on behalf of the China-friendly Nationalist Party earlier this year brought widespread disapproval among residents. The number of votes to recall Han Kuo-yu far exceeded the 574,996 needed to remove him. Han accepted the result, but he blamed the media in part, saying he had been subjected to "constant smears, rumors and attacks." The success of the recall vote is a further blow to the Nationalists, who moved their government to the island after Mao Zedong's Communists swept to power in mainland China in 1949.

Malaysia tells Goldman Sachs that $3 billion isn't enough: Malaysia's new government would not be willing to accept even compensation of $3 billion from Goldman Sachs in a settlement over the 1MDB scandal, the finance minister said. Malaysia has charged Goldman Sachs and 17 current and former directors of its units for allegedly misleading investors over bond sales totaling $6.5 billion that the U.S. bank helped raise for sovereign wealth fund 1Malaysia Development Bhd. Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz said the legal case is still ongoing. "As long as the amount is not something we think we can accept, then we continue with the legal case," he said.

Kosovo lifts trade barriers with Serbia, clearing way for talks: Kosovo's newly elected government has removed trade barriers for goods produced in Serbia, clearing the way for a resumption of talks with Belgrade on an agreement that could enable the tiny Balkan country to get United Nations membership. Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti said Kosovo had acted in accordance with demands from the United States and the European Union. Hoti said he expected Serbia to stop its campaign against Kosovar independence, which is focused on persuading countries to withdraw recognition of Kosovo and block its membership in international organizations.

