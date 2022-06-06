World Digest: June 6, 2022

Placeholder while article actions load

Briton gets 15 years in artifact-smuggling case Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight A British citizen was sentenced Monday by a court in Iraq to 15 years in prison after being convicted of attempting to smuggle artifacts out of the country, in a case that has attracted international attention. Geologist Jim Fitton and his family argued that the 66-year-old had no criminal intent. His attorney said his client would appeal the verdict. A German national tried with Fitton was found not to have had criminal intent and will be released.

The judge found that, according to the government’s investigation, Fitton had criminal intent to smuggle the artifacts he had picked up.

The trial has grabbed international attention at a time when Iraq seeks to open up its nascent tourism sector. The two men first appeared in court on May 15 and said they had not acted with criminal intent and had no idea they might have broken local laws.

Fitton said that he “suspected” the items he collected were ancient fragments but that “at the time I didn’t know about Iraqi laws” or that taking the shards was not permitted. Fitton said that, as a geologist, he was in the habit of collecting such fragments as a hobby and had no intention to sell them.

Fitton and the German man, Volker Waldman, were arrested at Baghdad’s airport on March 20 after airport security discovered the items in their luggage. They had been part of a tourism expedition to ancient Iraqi sites.

Their tour guide, a British citizen who was in his 80s and in poor health, died in police custody for reasons unrelated to his detention. He was found with more than 20 archaeological fragments in this possession.

— Associated Press

Dominican cabinet minister killed in office: The Dominican Republic’s minister of the environment and natural resources was fatally shot in his office by a close friend, the office of the president said. Authorities said the man who shot Orlando Jorge Mera has been detained. Mera’s office is on the fourth floor of a building in the capital, Santo Domingo, that also houses the Tourism Ministry. Mera was a founding member of the Modern Revolutionary Party. He was appointed the environment minister in August 2020.

South Africa’s president faces inquiry over unreported theft: South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is facing a criminal investigation after a revelation that he failed to report the theft of about $4 million in cash from his farm in 2020. An account of the theft is contained in an affidavit by the country’s former head of intelligence, who has opened a case against Ramaphosa. Ramaphosa has not denied the theft but claims he reported it to the head of his VIP-protection unit, who did not report it to police. In South Africa it is illegal not to report a crime, and according to Fraser’s affidavit, Ramaphosa tried to conceal the theft.

British journalist, Brazilian expert missing in Amazon: A British journalist and an Indigenous affairs expert are missing in a remote part of Brazil’s Amazon region, a local Indigenous association said. The area has been marked by conflicts among fishers, poachers and government agents. Dom Phillips, a contributor to the Guardian, and Bruno Araújo Pereira were last seen at 7 a.m. Sunday in the São Rafael community, according to the Unijava association, for which Pereira has been an adviser. Pereira, who has received threats from loggers and miners, is on leave from Brazil’s Indigenous affairs agency. Phillips also has contributed to The Washington Post and New York Times.

77 monkeypox cases reported in Britain: Health officials in Britain reported 77 more monkeypox cases on Monday, raising the country’s total to more than 300. Britain has the biggest identified outbreak of the disease beyond Africa, with the vast majority of infections in gay and bisexual men. On Sunday, the World Health Organization said more than two dozen countries that haven’t previously identified monkeypox cases reported 780, a more than 200 percent jump in cases since late May.

Ugandan opposition figure released after paying bail: A veteran opposition figure in Uganda was released after a court slashed his cash bail, which had forced him to spend nearly two weeks in custody, his attorney and an aide said. Kizza Besigye was charged with inciting violence as he rallied supporters to protest soaring commodity prices. He was granted bail on the condition he pay 30 million shillings ($8,000) of it in cash. Besigye refused and chose to go to jail. His attorneys appealed to have the amount reduced, and a judge slashed the bail money to 3 million shillings, which Besigye paid.

— From news services

