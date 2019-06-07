IRAN

Tehran rejects French push for wider talks

Iran rejected French calls for wider international talks over its nuclear and military ambitions, saying Friday that it would discuss only its existing 2015 atomic pact with world powers, state TV reported.

French President Emmanuel Macron had said a day earlier that Paris and Washington wanted to stop Tehran from getting nuclear arms and that new talks should focus on curbing its ballistic missile program and other issues.

But Iran’s Foreign Ministry said it would not hold any talks beyond the 2015 pact. The United States pulled out of the accord — under which Tehran agreed to curb its nuclear work in exchange for sanctions relief — saying it was not permanent and didn’t do enough to control Iran’s missiles and regional influence.

In 2017, Iran rejected Macron’s call for talks on its ballistic missiles, saying that they were purely defensive and that U.N. Security Council Resolution 2231, which enshrined Iran’s nuclear deal, “does not prohibit missile program and missile tests by Iran.”

On Friday, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted: “a. UNSC 2231: “Iran is CALLED UPON” not prohibited; b. “Not to undertake any activity related to ballistic missiles DESIGNED to be capable of delivering NUCLEAR weapons. Our missiles are not “designed” for nukes, which we’re not developing.”

— Reuters

VENEZUELA

U.N.: Over 4 million have fled the country

The number of Venezuelans who have left their country in recent years has surpassed 4 million, the United Nations said Friday ahead of a visit to the region by U.N. refu­gee agency envoy Angelina Jolie.

The Office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees said the number of Venezuelan refugees and migrants rose by 1 million after November, indicating a rapid escalation as the economy deteriorated and a conflict between the government of President Nicolás Maduro and the opposition intensified.

“These alarming figures highlight the urgent need to support host communities in the receiving countries,” said Eduardo Stein, the U.N.’s joint special representative for Venezuelan refugees and migrants. “Latin American and Caribbean countries are doing their part to respond to this unprecedented crisis but they cannot be expected to continue doing it without international help.”

— Associated Press

SUDAN

Ethio­pia's Abiy talks to generals, protesters

Ethiopia’s prime minister urged “courage” as he met separately with Sudan’s ruling generals and protest leaders on Friday in a bid to revive negotiations amid a crackdown on demonstrations that has killed more than 100 people since Monday.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, a young reformist who assumed office a year ago, has been at the center of high-profile diplomatic efforts in the Horn of Africa region, including a surprise restoration of diplomatic ties between Ethiopia and rival Eritrea. He arrived in Sudan as the crisis following the overthrow of longtime autocrat Omar Hassan al-Bashir turned increasingly violent.

The military removed Bashir from power in April after months of mass protests, but has resisted the protesters’ demands for an immediate handover of power to civilians. On Monday, security forces violently dispersed the main sit-in outside the military headquarters in Khartoum, and similar clashes have erupted in other cities and towns.

— Associated Press