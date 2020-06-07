The spreadsheet contained brief references to the political or social stances of some of the journalists, many gleaned from social media posts, though most had no comment.

AD

The document was filed in support of a federal prosecutor’s complaint accusing the former leadership of Argentina’s Federal Intelligence Agency of domestic espionage without a judicial order.

AD

The prosecutor’s office said the new chief of the intelligence agency, Cristina Cañamo, reported finding a computer hard drive with evidence of illegal spying on emails of academics, journalists, and social and political workers during Macri’s 2015-2019 term.

— Associated Press

LEBANON

Sectarian clashes injure dozens and spark riots

Lebanon’s military said Sunday that overnight riots and sectarian tensions in central Beirut and other areas injured dozens of people, including 25 soldiers, and warned that the clashes had endangered national unity.

AD

Riot police fired tear gas at protesters, after Saturday’s attempt to reboot anti-government demonstrations quickly degenerated into rioting and stone-throwing confrontations between opposing camps. Troops deployed to separate the rival groups, and the tensions eventually subsided before dawn Sunday.

AD

The Lebanese Red Cross said 48 demonstrators were wounded, 11 of whom were hospitalized.

Shooting broke out in several areas of Lebanon late Saturday after videos circulated on social media showing some supporters of Lebanon’s two main Shiite Muslim groups — Hezbollah and Amal — chanting sectarian insults directed at one of the wives of Islam’s prophet Muhammad, Aisha, who had fought a battle against Imam Ali, the prophet’s cousin and son-in-law and one of Shiite Islam’s most revered figures.

AD

— Associated Press

LIBYA

U.N.: Looting reported in recaptured towns

The United Nations has received “numerous” reports of looting and destruction in two towns outside Tripoli retaken by the forces of Libya’s internationally recognized government, it said Sunday.

Forces of the Government of National Accord (GNA) on Thursday recaptured Tarhouna as part of an advance ending a 14-month offensive on the capital by the eastern-based forces of commander Khalifa Hifter.

AD

Since the Hifter forces retreated, videos have been posted online purportedly showing looting of shops and torching of homes of families associated with those forces and their local backers.

AD

The U.N. Libya mission (UNSMIL) said more than 16,000 people had been displaced in Tarhouna and southern Tripoli.

“Reports of the discovery of a number of corpses at the hospital in Tarhouna are deeply disturbing,” UNSMIL said in a statement, urging the GNA to investigate impartially.

“We have also received numerous reports of the looting and destruction of public and private property in Tarhouna and Alasabaa, which in some cases appear to be acts of retribution and revenge that risk further fraying Libya’s social fabric.”

Alasabaa is another town south of Tripoli that was retaken by the GNA.

— Reuters

10 killed in attack on Mexican drug rehab center: A group of men attacked a drug rehabilitation center in central Mexico and killed 10 people there, authorities in the state of Guanajuato said. The attack occurred at the Beginning a New Life center in the city of Irapuato. Nine people died immediately, another in a hospital. Guanajuato has been plagued recently by drug gang disputes, and Irapuato has been hit especially hard.

AD

AD

Indian troops kill 5 rebels in Kashmir: Government forces killed at least five rebels in a gun battle in the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir, the Indian army said. The fighting sparked protests and clashes as hundreds of residents tried to march to the site of the fighting in solidarity with rebels. Kashmir is divided between India and Pakistan, but both countries claim the region in its entirety.