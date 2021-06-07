Maldives foreign minister elected as U.N. assembly chief: Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid of the Maldives defeated former Afghan foreign minister Zalmai Rassoul in an election for the next president of the United Nations General Assembly. The secret ballot was 143 to 48 in favor of Shahid, with two of the 193 member nations not voting. Shahid served his Indian Ocean island nation twice as foreign minister and for 10 years before that as chief of staff to the president. He will assume the one-year U.N. post in September.