Goita, who first grabbed power in August 2020 by overthrowing Mali’s democratically elected president, eventually agreed to a transitional government led by a civilian president and prime minister. But two weeks ago, he ousted those civilian leaders after they announced a cabinet reshuffle that sidelined two junta supporters without consulting him. Mali’s constitutional court also approved him as interim president.
During his inauguration speech, Goita promised that presidential elections would be held on schedule.
“I would like to reassure the international community that Mali will honor all of its commitments,” he said.
Goita faces international pressure to hold an election in February, as required by the original transitional government agreement last year. Given the latest developments, however, it is unclear what will happen on the election front.
Choguel Kokalla Maiga was appointed Mali’s new prime minister on Monday, according to a statement read out on the national broadcaster a few hours after the inauguration.
— Associated Press
BRAZIL
Trafficker's death spurs attacks in Amazon city
The Brazilian Amazon’s biggest city on Monday suspended classes and public transport amid a wave of vandalism and destruction in the wake of an alleged drug kingpin’s killing by police.
Dozens of buses, public buildings, banks and personal vehicles in Manaus were targeted by a drug trafficking organization as retribution for the killing during a shooting with police, according to the Amazonas state’s government. Twenty-one vehicles were burned. Gov. Wilson Lima on Sunday requested deployment of the national guard.
Louismar Bonates, the state’s security secretary, said Monday that the attacks were ordered from prison in response to the death of Erick Batista Costa, known as “Dadinho.” The trafficker was killed by police during a confrontation on Saturday night, in an operation in the Redenção neighborhood, west of Manaus, according to authorities.
In broad daylight on Sunday, assailants threw gasoline bombs at bus stations and banks, and burned tires, according to images shown on television. Fearing attacks, shopkeepers shut their stores. There were no reports of injuries.
Twenty-nine people suspected of carrying out the attacks have been arrested, according to the state’s security secretariat.
— Associated Press
NICARAGUA
Opposition politician sent to jail for 90 days
Nicaraguan judicial authorities ordered Monday that a potential opposition presidential candidate be held for three months while his case is investigated.
Arturo Cruz Sequeira, a former ambassador to the United States, was arrested Saturday under a “treason” law passed in December. Cruz Sequeira was considered a contender for the nomination of the opposition Citizens for Liberty party in the Nov. 7 elections.
The arrest of Cruz Segueira follows the detention last week of opposition figure Cristiana Chamorro, who is being held incommunicado at her home on allegations of money laundering. The United States has called for the release of both opposition figures.
Cruz Sequeira, who served as Nicaragua’s ambassador in Washington in 2007-2009, was detained at the Managua airport after he arrived on a flight from the U.S. capital, his aides said.
President Daniel Ortega is seeing a fourth consecutive term as president. His government has been systematically clearing the field of opponents.
— Associated Press
Maldives foreign minister elected as U.N. assembly chief: Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid of the Maldives defeated former Afghan foreign minister Zalmai Rassoul in an election for the next president of the United Nations General Assembly. The secret ballot was 143 to 48 in favor of Shahid, with two of the 193 member nations not voting. Shahid served his Indian Ocean island nation twice as foreign minister and for 10 years before that as chief of staff to the president. He will assume the one-year U.N. post in September.
— From news services