World Digest: June 7, 2022

Bolsonaro questions Biden's election win Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Tuesday cast doubt on the 2020 election victory of President Biden, just two days before they are due to meet for the first time during the Summit of the Americas. Bolsonaro, an outspoken admirer of former president Donald Trump, said in a TV interview that he still harbors suspicions about Biden’s victory, and he again praised Trump’s government.

In 2020, the Brazilian leader voiced allegations of U.S. election fraud as he backed Trump. He was also one of the last world leaders to recognize Biden’s win.

“The American people are the ones who talk about it [election fraud]. I will not discuss the sovereignty of another country. But Trump was doing really well,” Bolsonaro said.

“We don’t want that to happen in Brazil,” he added.

Bolsonaro, who trails former leftist president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in opinion polls ahead of an election in October, has frequently questioned the legitimacy of Brazil’s electronic voting system.

The right-wing leader is scheduled to meet Biden on Thursday at the U.S.-hosted summit in Los Angeles.

According to the White House, their first formal talks will cover a range of issues, including food insecurity, climate change and pandemic recovery.

Bolsonaro said in the interview he does not believe that Biden will try to “impose anything” on what he should do to reduce deforestation in the Amazon rainforest, which has increased during his tenure.

— Reuters

Greece urged to pull troops from Aegean

Turkey’s foreign minister called Tuesday on Greece to withdraw its armed forces from islands in the Aegean Sea, warning that his country will challenge the status of the islands if it fails to demilitarize them.

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said during a joint news conference in Ankara

with his North Macedonian counterpart that Greece has been building a military presence on the Aegean islands in violation of the 1923 Treaty of Lausanne and the 1947 Paris Treaty. He said the islands were ceded to Greece on the condition they be kept demilitarized.

Greece argues that Turkey has deliberately misinterpreted the treaties regarding armed forces on its eastern islands and says it has legal grounds to defend itself following hostile actions by Ankara including a long-standing threat of war if it extends its territorial waters.

The Turkish minister’s comments come amid a new escalation in tensions between the two NATO allies, which have a history of disputes over a range of issues including mineral exploration in the eastern Mediterranean and rival claims in the Aegean.

Last month, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he would stop talking to Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, voicing displeasure at comments the Greek leader made during a recent U.S. trip, including suggestions that Congress should block Turkey’s acquisition of F-16 fighter jets.

— Associated Press

Cameroon blames soldiers for killings: Cameroon's government said a group of soldiers killed nine villagers, including an 18-month-old girl, in a "manifestly disproportionate" and "hasty" response to a confrontation in the Northwest Region last week. The four soldiers were searching for a missing comrade in the village of Missong when they came across a group of angry villagers at night, the Defense Ministry said in a statement. The statement was an unusual admission of blame by the army.

Japan to allow only chaperoned tourism: Foreign tourists visiting Japan will be required to wear masks, take out private medical insurance and be chaperoned throughout their stay, the government said as it plans a gradual opening from two years of coronavirus restrictions. Only visitors on package tours will be allowed in during the first phase of reopening, starting Friday, the Japan Tourism Agency said.

Postwar panel urges Israel to ensure Palestinian rights: An independent commission of inquiry set up by the U.N. Human Rights Council after the 2021 Gaza war said Israel must do more than end the occupation of land Palestinians want for a state, according to a new report. "Ending the occupation alone will not be sufficient," the report says, urging additional action to ensure the equal enjoyment of human rights. Israel boycotted the inquiry and barred entry to its investigators. Its Foreign Ministry called the report "a waste of money and effort" that amounted to a witch hunt.

— From news services

