SOMALIA

U.S. Special Operations member is killed

A member of U.S. Special Operations forces was killed in Somalia on Friday and four other U.S. service members were wounded, marking the first time an American has died in action in Africa since four U.S. soldiers were killed in an ambush in Niger late last year.

The Americans were conducting an operation against the al-Qaeda-linked extremist group al-Shabab alongside partner forces from Somalia and Kenya when they came under enemy mortar and small-arms fire, U.S. Africa Command said. The Pentagon didn’t identify the U.S. commando who was killed.

The Americans were assisting a force of approximately 800 local troops, as the group conducted a multi-day operation to liberate villages from al-Shabab control in the Jubaland region, the military said.

— Paul Sonne

ITALY

Salvini calls on NATO to fend off migrants

Italy wants NATO to help defend its southern shores from an influx of migrants, Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said Friday, signaling that the country’s new government would take a much tougher line on immigration.

Salvini, who heads the far-right League, said neighboring Malta had to do more to help deal with would-be asylum seekers from Africa and warned that human rights groups looking to save migrants at sea would come under much greater scrutiny.

Salvini’s anti-immigrant stance has resonated with Italians, and the League emerged as the second-largest force in Parliament in the March elections. The party has since hooked up with the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement to form a government.

“Italy is under attack from the south, not from the east,” Salvini added, referring to NATO’s traditional focus on Russia.

— Reuters

THE HAGUE

Convictions tossed in Congo war crimes case

In a blow to prosecutors at the International Criminal Court in The Hague and to victims of rape and murder in a conflict-ravaged African nation, appeals judges on Friday overturned the convictions of former Congolese vice president Jean-Pierre Bemba for atrocities committed by his forces in the Central African Republic.

The reversal delivered a serious setback to ICC prosecutors by scrapping the convictions in the court’s first trial to focus largely on sexual violence and command responsibility — the legal principle that a commander can be held responsible for crimes by his troops or for failing to prevent or punish the crimes.

Bemba was the most senior suspect convicted by the global court, and his 18-year sentence was the highest handed down in the court’s history.

The appeals chamber, in a 3-2 ruling, said the trial chamber “erred in its evaluation of Mr. Bemba’s motivation and the measures that he could have taken.” It also said he was wrongly convicted for crimes that were not even included in the charges against him.

— Associated Press

Europe pledges $40 million to help Venezuelans: The European Union said it is giving more than $40 million to help Venezuelans suffering through the country's deepening humanitarian crisis. Officials said most of the money will provide health care, food and clean water to Venezuelans living in and outside the country.

Suspect in slaying of German girl arrested in Iraq: The German government said an Iraqi man suspected in the rape and killing of a 14-year-old girl in western Germany has been arrested in his homeland. It said Ali Bashar, 20, was arrested by Kurdish security forces in northern Iraq on Friday. Susanna Feldman disappeared May 22 and her body was found Wednesday in Wiesbaden.

— From news services