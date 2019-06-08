VENEZUELA

Bridges to Colombia reopen to thousands

Thousands crossed into Colombia on Saturday to buy food and medicine after Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro reopened a border that had been shut down for the past four months.

The South American nation’s socialist government ordered the borders with Aruba, Bonaire, Curaçao, Brazil and Colombia closed in February as the opposition tried to deliver food and medical supplies into the country, most of which was provided by the United States, a key ally of opposition leader Juan Guaidó. Maduro dismissed the aid as an infringement on Venezuela’s sovereignty

In May, the government reopened borders with Aruba and Brazil, but the bridges with Colombia remained closed.

— Associated Press

G-20 agrees to address tax loopholes used by tech firms: Group of 20 finance ministers have agreed to compile common rules to close loopholes used by global tech companies to reduce their corporate taxes, a copy of the bloc's draft communique obtained by Reuters showed. The companies face criticism for cutting their tax bills by booking profits in low-tax countries regardless of the location of the end customer. The new rules would mean higher tax burdens for large multinational firms but would also make it harder for countries such as Ireland to attract foreign direct investment with the promise of ultralow corporate tax rates.

Moldovan political leaders agree on new government: Moldovan parties have agreed to form a government and appoint Maia Sandu, a former education minister and World Bank adviser, as prime minister with a mandate to curb the power of oligarchs in one of Europe's poorest countries. Sandu's pro-European Union ACUM bloc formed a working coalition with the Russian-backed Socialist party, breaking months of deadlock after elections in February produced a hung parliament.

Syrian rebel icon dies of wounds from battle: Abdelbaset Sarout, a Syrian soccer goalkeeper who became an icon of the rebellion against the Assad regime, has died of wounds suffered in a battle with government forces, the rebels said. Sarout, 27, rose to fame as a player for his home city of Homs and won international titles representing his country. When peaceful protests broke out against President Bashar al-Assad in 2011, he led rallies and became known as the "singer of the revolution" for his songs and ballads. He later took up arms as the country slid into civil war.

— From news services