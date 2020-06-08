That offer, though, came with a request that “our co-operation and any interview arrangements would remain confidential,” the attorneys said.

“Unfortunately, the [U.S. Justice Department] has reacted to the first two offers by breaching their own confidentiality rules and claiming that the Duke has offered zero cooperation.” Andrew’s official title is the Duke of York.

Hours later, the U.S. attorney in Manhattan, Geoffrey S. Berman, issued a statement saying the prince had tried to “falsely portray himself to the public as eager and willing to cooperate” even as he repeatedly declined to schedule an interview.

“If Prince Andrew is, in fact, serious about cooperating with the ongoing federal investigation, our doors remain open,” he said.

Before Monday, Berman had said that Andrew has provided “zero cooperation.”

Epstein killed himself in a U.S. jail last summer as he awaited trial on sex trafficking charges.

An American woman, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, has claimed that Epstein forced her to have sex with Andrew when she was 17. Andrew denies the allegation.

— Associated Press

IRAN

Doctor freed in inmate swap with U.S. arrives

A Florida-based Iranian doctor returned to his homeland Monday as part of a swap under which a U.S. Navy veteran held by Iran returned to the United States.

The semiofficial Fars News Agency published an image of Matteo Taerri being greeted at Tehran’s international airport by Foreign Ministry officials and his family. The agency and state television identified Taerri by his Persian name, Majid.

Taerri, a dermatologist, had been charged with attempting to export a filter to Iran that he said was for vaccine research but that U.S. authorities said required a license because it could be used for chemical and biological warfare purposes. He was also accused of structuring bank deposits below $10,000 to evade reporting requirements under federal law. He pleaded guilty late last year.

Iran allowed Californian Michael White to leave the country on Thursday. He was detained in July 2018 while visiting a girlfriend in Iran. He was convicted of insulting Iran’s supreme leader and posting private information online.

White was released from prison in March on a medical furlough that required him to remain in the country in the care of the Swiss Embassy, which represents U.S. interests in Iran.

— Associated Press

SPAIN

Prosecutors probe role of ex-king in Saudi deal

Prosecutors in Spain’s highest court are investigating whether former king Juan Carlos received millions of dollars in kickbacks from Saudi Arabia during the construction of a high-speed rail there by a Spanish consortium.

The Supreme Court investigation will center on developments after mid-2014. That covers the second phase of the 2011 contract for the train.

The date marks the moment when Juan Carlos, marred by scandals, passed on the throne to his son, who became King Felipe VI. By abdicating, Juan Carlos lost the protection granted by Spain’s constitution to the head of state.

A Monday statement from the general prosecutor’s office said that given the “institutional significance,” the investigation would be charged to one of the Supreme Court’s chief prosecutors and three assistants.

Although Juan Carlos’s finances have been questioned in Spanish media for years, there have been zero legal implications for him. Lawmakers have rejected at least two proposals since the first allegations emerged to open parliamentary investigations.

— Associated Press

2 journalists detained in Turkey in 'espionage' probe: Turkish police detained two journalists for questioning as part of a probe into alleged "political and military espionage," the state-run Anadolu news agency said. The journalists were being questioned by anti-terrorism police, the agency reported. Last month, authorities charged seven journalists with violating laws governing the intelligence agency, for stories on the death of an intelligence officer reportedly killed in Libya.

