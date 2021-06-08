“This crisis could push people across international borders seeking safety, as already seen in other parts of the country,” the United Nations in Myanmar said in a statement.
It urged all parties to “urgently take the necessary measures and precautions to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure.”
Myanmar’s foreign minister defended the junta’s plan for restoring democracy, state media reported on Tuesday, after a meeting at which his counterparts from ASEAN (the Association of Southeast Asian Nations) member states pressed the junta to honor a consensus agreement to halt violence and start dialogue with its opponents.
The foreign ministers on Monday expressed disappointment at a meeting in China with Myanmar’s “very slow” progress in implementing a five-point plan that it agreed to, by consensus, at an ASEAN summit in April.
State media cited the junta’s envoy, retired army colonel Wunna Maung Lwin, as telling the meeting the military had made progress on its own five-step road map, unveiled after the coup.
— Reuters
AFGHANISTAN
Security forces fire on clean water protesters
Security forces opened fire Tuesday on dozens of demonstrators in northeastern Afghanistan demanding clean tap water and electricity, killing three and injuring 42 others, protesters and provincial authorities said.
Some 200 people rallied in the city of Faizabad outside the offices of the governor of Badakhshan province demanding clean drinking water, the immediate inauguration of a new power plant and an end to insecurity in the province.
Protester Sebghatullah Andeshmand told the Associated Press the demonstrators wanted Gov. Mohammad Zakarya Sawda to respond to their demands but that guards at his office building fired on them with live rounds.
Provincial hospital medical director Shafiqullah Hamdard said three people were killed and 42 others were injured.
The governor’s office did not immediately respond to phone calls requesting comment. Provincial police spokesman Sanaullah Rohan said the governor’s security guards — and not police — fired on demonstrators.
Andeshmand said it’s been 20 days since residents have had clean tap water.
— Associated Press
Russian activist is charged: Russia charged opposition activist Andrei Pivovarov on Tuesday with taking part in an "undesirable" organization, an offense which an ally said was punishable by up to six years in jail. Pivovarov was director of Open Russia, a pro-democracy group that is linked to exiled former oil tycoon and Kremlin critic Mikhail Khodorkovsky. Open Russia said last month it was ceasing operations in Russia to protect its staff from a crackdown on the opposition. Pivovarov was arrested days later.
China denounces senators' Taiwan visit: China's Defense Ministry on Tuesday denounced a brief weekend visit by three U.S. senators to Chinese-claimed Taiwan on a U.S. military aircraft as a "vile political provocation" that was irresponsible and dangerous. The three senators, Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska) and Christopher A. Coons (D-Del.), visited Taipei for around three hours on Sunday where they met President Tsai Ing-wen and announced the donation of 750,000 coronavirus vaccine doses for the island.
Dutch judge cites missile evidence in Ukraine plane crash: A judge in the Dutch murder trial over the downing of a Malaysian airliner over rebel-held eastern Ukraine in 2014 said on Tuesday there was evidence the airplane was hit by an outside explosion caused by a Russian-made Buk missile. Judges on Tuesday started reading out the evidence in the trial in the Netherlands against four fugitive suspects — three Russians and a Ukrainian citizen — accused of shooting down the plane on July 17, 2014, and killing all 298 people on board.
— From news services