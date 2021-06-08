Dutch judge cites missile evidence in Ukraine plane crash: A judge in the Dutch murder trial over the downing of a Malaysian airliner over rebel-held eastern Ukraine in 2014 said on Tuesday there was evidence the airplane was hit by an outside explosion caused by a Russian-made Buk missile. Judges on Tuesday started reading out the evidence in the trial in the Netherlands against four fugitive suspects — three Russians and a Ukrainian citizen — accused of shooting down the plane on July 17, 2014, and killing all 298 people on board.