World Digest: June 8, 2022

Placeholder while article actions load

2 monitoring devices at nuclear site turned off Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Iran turned off two surveillance devices Wednesday used by United Nations inspectors to monitor the country’s uranium enrichment, escalating the crisis over its atomic program as Tehran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers remains in tatters. The move appeared to be a new pressure tactic and came just before the International Atomic Energy Agency’s board of governors, meeting in Vienna, approved a resolution to criticize Iran put forward by Western nations. The censure deals with what the IAEA calls Iran’s failure to provide “credible information” over nuclear material found at undeclared sites.

But Iran’s latest move, announced by state television, makes it even more difficult for inspectors to monitor Tehran’s atomic program. Nonproliferation experts have warned that Iran has enough uranium enriched close to weapons-grade levels to pursue a nuclear bomb if it chooses to do so.

Advertisement

The state TV report, later repeated by other Iranian outlets, said authorities deactivated the “beyond-safeguards cameras of the measuring Online Enrichment Monitor ... and flowmeter.” That apparently refers to the IAEA’s online monitors that watch the enrichment of uranium gas through piping at enrichment facilities.

In 2016, the IAEA said it installed the device for the first time in Iran’s underground Natanz nuclear facility, its main enrichment site. The device allowed for “around-the-clock monitoring” of the facility’s cascades, centrifuges hooked together to rapidly spin uranium gas to enrich it.

Iran is also enriching uranium at its underground Fordo facility, though the IAEA is not known to have installed these devices there.

— Associated Press

Train derailment kills at least 22, injures 87

Nearly half the cars of a passenger train traveling through eastern Iran derailed before dawn Wednesday after the train struck an excavator, killing at least 22 people and injuring 87, officials said.

Advertisement

The derailment occurred near the desert city of Tabas. The train, operated by the state-run Islamic Republic Railway, carried about 350 people as it traveled from Tabas, about 350 miles southeast of Tehran, to the city of Yazd.

The state-run Islamic Republic News Agency gave the casualty figures, citing emergency officials.

The report said the crash is under investigation. Initial reports suggested the train collided with an excavator near the track, though it was not clear why an excavator would have been close to the train track in the dark.

On Wednesday night, authorities ordered the arrest of six people alleged to have been involved in the crash, though no other information was released.

Iran’s worst train disaster occurred in 2004, when a runaway train loaded with gasoline, fertilizer, sulfur and cotton crashed near the historic city of Neyshabur, killing about 320 people and injuring 460.

Advertisement

— Associated Press

Belgian king expresses 'deepest regrets' to Congolese: Belgium's King Philippe expressed his "deepest regrets" for his nation's abuses in its former colony Congo, telling lawmakers on his first official trip to the country that Belgian rule was unjustifiable and racist. The king said the colonial regime was based on "exploitation and domination" as he decried its "paternalism, discrimination and racism." His speech reaffirming his "deepest regrets for these past wounds" comes two years after the king made similar comments on the 60th anniversary of Congolese independence.

Belarus jails Radio Liberty freelancer for 6 years: A court in Belarus sentenced a freelance journalist for the Belarusian service of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty to six years in jail on extremism charges, the U.S.-funded broadcaster and the Spring-96 human rights group said. The trial of Andrey Kuznechik, who was arrested in November, was closed to the public. He was accused of creating an extremist group. Belarus has labeled Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and other independent media outlets extremist groups.

Advertisement

Former Chilean priest found guilty of sex abuse, rape: A former priest and top aide to Santiago's archbishop was found guilty of repeated sexual abuse and rape, the result of a 2018 scandal that ensnared high-ranking members of the Chilean Catholic Church. The scandal led to the departure of the archbishop of Santiago and other priests accused of carrying out or covering up abuses against minors. Oscar Munoz turned himself in to ecclesiastical authorities in 2018 and faced expulsion from clerical life a year later. He then faced a criminal investigation. Authorities are requesting a prison sentence of 30 years and one day.

— From news services

GiftOutline Gift Article