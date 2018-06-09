RUSSIA

Putin: 'The ball is in America's court'

Russian President Vladimir Putin made a new personal appeal to President Trump for a bilateral summit meeting and for improved ties between Russia and the United States.

Putin told a state TV interviewer that it was time for Trump to keep his campaign promise of promoting a friendlier relationship between the two countries. The interview was recorded Thursday — before Trump’s call for Russia to be readmitted to the Group of Seven countries — and published Saturday.

“A lot of things deserve to be criticized” in Trump’s actions, Putin said. “But there’s one circumstance that I’ve mentioned previously: Trump keeps the promises that he made in his campaign.”

He went on: “One of those promises was to improve Russian-American relations. I hope that this also takes place. At any rate, we are ready for this. I believe that the ball is in America’s court.”

The interview highlights Putin’s effort to continue to show deference to Trump even as U.S.-Russia relations plumb new depths. Putin has been referring to the U.S. president as “Donald” in public appearances and praising his acumen.

— Anton Troianovski

Islamist militants claim attack that killed U.S. soldier: Somalia's al-Shabab Islamist group has claimed responsibility for an attack in which a U.S. commando was killed and four others were wounded when they came under fire in the country. The U.S. Special Operations forces were fighting alongside about 800 troops from Somalia and Kenya when they were attacked late on Friday by mortars and small-arms fire. A U.S. Africa Command statement said the four wounded soldiers were in the care of the U.S. Embassy medical team in neighboring Kenya. They were awaiting transport "for additional medical evaluation." The identities of the soldiers were not released.

Saudi civilians are reported killed by Houthi missile attack: Three civilians were killed in the south of Saudi Arabia after a missile was launched from Yemen by the Houthi rebel movement, Saudi state TV reported. The Houthis, an Iran-allied group that controls much of Yemen, including the capital, Sanaa, have fired a number of missiles in recent months, part of a three-year-old conflict widely seen as a proxy battle between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

China, India agreement is sign of improving ties: China and India have settled a dispute over the flood-prone Brahmaputra River that flows from Tibet to Bangladesh in a sign of growing cooperation between the two nations. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping signed the agreement as they began the two-day Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit. Under two deals, China will share hydrological data on the river and amend certain requirements on Indian exports of rice other than the basmati variety to China.

Iraq extradites suspect in girl's rape and murder to Germany: Iraq has extradited a 20-year-old man suspected of raping and killing a 14-year-old girl in Germany last month, German officials said. Police in the Iraqi region of Kurdistan said the Iraqi suspect, identified as Ali Bashar, had admitted to the murder of 14-year-old Susanna Feldman in Germany, where the case has stoked the immigration debate. The teenager was found dead Wednesday in a wooded area in Wiesbaden, near a refugee center where the alleged attacker had lived. Kurdish security forces arrested the suspect on Friday.

Thousands of Irish women take record-setting skinny dip: Thousands of Irish women shed their inhibitions and their clothes on a secluded beach about 30 miles south of Dublin on Saturday for a world-record-setting "skinny dip" to raise funds for a children's cancer charity. The Guinness World Records official who adjudicated the swim said that 2,505 women spent at least five minutes in the sea to set a new world record.