In the Darfur conflict, rebels from the territory’s ethnic central and sub-Saharan community launched an insurgency in 2003, complaining of oppression by the Arab-dominated government.

The government responded with a scorched-earth assault of aerial bombings and unleashed militias known as the Janjaweed, accused of mass killings and rapes. Up to 300,000 people were killed, and 2.7 million displaced.

Kushayb is accused of commanding thousands of Janjaweed fighters in 2003 and 2004.

The ICC also has charged ousted president Omar Hassan al-Bashir with genocide for allegedly masterminding the campaign.

Kushayb’s detention sets the stage for the court to hold its first trial focused on the Darfur conflict.

— Associated Press

Israeli court strikes down law legalizing settlements on private land: Israel's highest court struck down a contentious law that sought to retroactively legalize thousands of West Bank settlement homes built unlawfully on private Palestinian land. Israel's parliament passed the law in 2017, but the Supreme Court froze it shortly thereafter while it heard petitions against it. The court ruled that the law was illegal, saying it "retroactively authorized illegal actions done by a particular population in the area while harming the rights of another population." The ruling comes as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has pledged to start annexing parts of the West Bank .

Airstrikes again hit Syria's rebel area: Suspected Russian airstrikes pounded villages on the edge of the last rebel enclave in northwestern Syria, sending thousands of civilians fleeing, activists reported — scenes unseen in the area since a cease-fire three months ago. The violence is the most serious breach of the cease-fire in place since March, when a deal between Turkey and Russia halted the government's three-month air and ground campaign into Idlib province. The Syria Response Coordination Group, a team of aid workers, said the military escalation displaced more than 5,800 civilians over 24 hours.

Malaysian prosecutors drop graft charges against Najib ally: Malaysian prosecutors withdrew corruption charges against an ally of former premier Najib Razak, whose party returned to power in a new coalition three months ago after having lost the last election amid graft scandals. The Kuala Lumpur High Court acquitted Musa Aman, a senior figure in Najib's United Malays National Organization, after the prosecution dropped all 46 charges of alleged bribery in timber concession deals and money laundering. The attorney general, appointed by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, who depends on UMNO's support, said he withdrew the charges because of a lack of documentary evidence from the companies and banks allegedly involved.

— From news services

