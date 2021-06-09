Navalny and his allies have long been barred from running for public office. But forcing the movement to disband marks a new, more aggressive chapter in Russia’s political repression.
Navalny’s team members face six years in jail if they continue to work. Donating to the groups will be punishable by jail time.
Navalny is serving a prison sentence of more than two years on charges he said are politically motivated. He was poisoned last year with a nerve agent, a plot Navalny has said was carried out by state security agents acting on President Vladimir Putin’s orders.
— Isabelle Khurshudyan
PERU
Socialist ekes out lead in presidential race
Socialist Pedro Castillo held a wafer-thin lead in Peru’s presidential race on Wednesday, and a battle brews over the result.
Castillo, the son of illiterate farmers who has garnered huge support from the rural poor, had 50.2 percent of the vote with 99.8 percent of ballots processed, just four-tenths of a percentage point ahead of right-wing candidate Keiko Fujimori.
Fujimori, the heir of a powerful political family, has alleged without proof that Castillo allies tried to steal votes. International electoral observers and experts have said that the vote was carried out cleanly.
The allegations could trigger weeks of confusion and tension in an election cycle that has divided Peruvians, with higher-income citizens supporting the right-wing candidate and lower-income ones supporting Castillo.
— Reuters
10 Afghans working for mine-clearing agency killed: Gunmen killed 10 people and wounded 14 in an attack on the Halo Trust demining organization in Afghanistan, an Interior Ministry official said. He blamed the Taliban for the attack in Baghlan province. Afghanistan is one of several countries where large swaths of land are littered with bombs and land mines.
Building collapse kills 9 in S. Korea: A five-story building being demolished in South Korea collapsed, sending debris falling on a bus and killing nine people on board, officials said. Emergency officers rescued eight people from the bus in the city of Gwangju, all seriously injured, the National Fire Agency said.
— From news services