World Digest: June 9, 2022

Placeholder while article actions load

Helicopters join search for 2 missing in Amazon Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Brazilian authorities began using helicopters to search a remote area of the Amazon rainforest for a British journalist and an Indigenous official missing for more than three days. Civil police in Amazonas state said they had identified a suspect, who was arrested for allegedly carrying a firearm without a permit. But the state’s public security secretary said later that officials did not have any concrete evidence to tie the man to the disappearances.

Police have questioned five others in the investigation, but no arrest related to the disappearances has been made.

Journalist Dom Phillips, who has been a regular contributor to the Guardian and previously wrote for The Washington Post, and Bruno Araújo Pereira, an employee of the Brazilian Indigenous affairs agency with extensive experience in the region, were last seen Sunday in the São Rafael community in the Javari Valley Indigenous territory.

Advertisement

The two had been threatened Saturday when a small group of men traveled by river to the Indigenous territory’s boundary and brandished firearms at a patrol run by Univaja, a local association of Indigenous people.

Indigenous leaders on the ground, family members and peers of Phillips and Pereira have voiced concern that authorities’ search efforts were slow to start and remain insufficient.

There have been repeated shootouts between hunters, fishermen and security agents in the area, which has the world’s largest concentration of uncontacted Indigenous people. It is also a major route for cocaine produced on the Peruvian side of the border, then smuggled into Brazil to supply local cities or to be shipped to Europe.

— Associated Press

32 killed in Nigeria attacks: Bandits on motorcycles killed 32 people and set fire to houses in villages in Nigeria's northern Kaduna state on Sunday, authorities said Thursday. Such attacks have become frequent in Nigeria's troubled northwest. Thousands have been killed in the violence, according to data compiled by the U.S.-based Council on Foreign Relations. Residents are often abducted and kept captive for weeks until ransoms are paid.

Advertisement

Colombian candidate cancels appearances, cites threats: Colombian presidential candidate Rodolfo Hernández said he was canceling any remaining in-person appearances at campaign events because he is certain his life is in danger. The anti-establishment Hernández, 77, is running neck-and-neck against leftist Gustavo Petro, who has also previously cited threats to his life. A national police spokesman said the agency had no information about threats against Hernández but was investigating. "I am certain that my life is at risk," he said on Twitter. The candidates must cease all public events starting Sunday, ahead of the June 19 vote.

Flooding, landslides kill 17 in China: At least 17 people were killed and four are missing after flooding hit the central Chinese province of Hunan and a landslide buried parts of several villages in the southern Guangxi region, state media reported. Storms have pummeled Hunan this month, with some monitoring stations reporting historic levels of rainfall, the Xinhua News Agency said.

Palestinian man reported killed by Israeli forces: Israeli forces fatally shot a Palestinian man during clashes in the West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry said, as Israeli troops continued arrest raids in the occupied territory. The ministry identified the man as a 27-year-old from the southern West Bank. The Israeli military said its troops operated in areas around the West Bank overnight and faced protests in many locations, with Palestinians throwing rocks and firebombs. Troops dispersed the protesters using live fire and other means, and nine people were arrested.

— From news services

GiftOutline Gift Article