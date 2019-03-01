CANADA

Case against Huawei executive to proceed

Canada will move ahead with an extradition for Chinese technology executive Meng Wanzhou, paving the way for a legal battle that will pit Canada against China and could complicate the relationship between the countries and the United States.

The decision, announced Friday, means Canada’s Department of Justice believes there is “sufficient evidence” to formally proceed. Meng will next appear in a Vancouver court March 6 to schedule the hearing date, the department said.

Meng, chief financial officer for China’s Huawei Technologies, was arrested at Vancouver’s airport Dec. 1 on U.S. charges related to alleged violations of U.S. sanctions law, setting off an ongoing diplomatic dispute.

China has repeatedly called on Canada to release her. Not long after her arrest, two Canadians in China were arrested on vague security charges that are widely seen as retaliation.

— Emily Rauhala

SYRIA

Watchdog: Chlorine was used in '18 attack

The global chemical weapons watchdog said Friday that it found “reasonable grounds” that chlorine was used as a weapon in an attack on the Syrian town of Douma last year.

The finding was contained in a detailed report by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons’ fact-finding mission that investigated the April 7, 2018, attack. Medical workers said the attack killed more than 40 people.

In a statement, the OPCW said the mission visited Douma, analyzed samples taken from the scene and from people affected, interviewed witnesses and studied toxicological and ballistics analyses.

The investigators were delayed several days in reaching the scene by security concerns, leading to fears that evidence could degrade or be cleaned up. But the data they eventually amassed provided “reasonable grounds that the use of a toxic chemical as a weapon” took place, the OPCW said.

“This toxic chemical contained reactive chlorine. The toxic chemical was likely molecular chlorine.”

The Fact Finding Mission’s mandate does not include laying blame for the attack.

— Associated Press

VENEZUELA

600 officers have left Maduro, Guaidó says

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó, visiting Paraguay on Friday to raise support for a change of government in his country, said that 600 members of the military had abandoned the government of President Nicolás Maduro in recent days.

Guaidó, head of Venezuela’s National Assembly, has invoked constitutional provisions to assume an interim presidency, arguing that Maduro’s reelection last year was fraudulent. Guaidó has since been recognized by most Western nations as the rightful leader of Venezuela.

But Maduro retains the loyalty of the bulk of the armed forces and controls state institutions.

“We have spoken clearly to the armed forces of Venezuela. They have seen more than 600 officers in recent days switch to side with the constitution,” Guaidó said at a news conference in Asuncion, after meeting with Paraguayan leader Mario Abdo Benítez , who received him as head of state. “There is a very clear process of transition to democracy.”

— Reuters

Toll in Mexico pipeline fire rises to 134: Mexican officials said the death toll from a Jan. 18 explosion at an illegally tapped gasoline pipeline has risen to 134. The government of Hidalgo state said 66 of the 81 people who were injured in the fire have died at hospitals. Sixty-eight others died at the scene, but only 16 bodies have been identified, officials said. Nine people remain hospitalized, at least three of whom are in serious condition. The explosion occurred in the town of Tlahuelilpan as residents collected gasoline leaking from the illegal tap.

Malian militant thought dead appears to be alive: A senior Islamist militant leader in Mali whom France said it had killed in November survived the attack and appears in a new video mocking French and Malian forces, the SITE Intelligence Group said. French Armed Forces Minister Florence Parly said a few days after the Nov. 22 raid that Amadou Koufa of the al-Qaeda-linked Nusrat al-Islam wal Muslimeen, Mali's strongest Islamist militant group, was one of 35 fighters who had been "neutralized." But Koufa appears in a video published by Mauritanian media and circulated on social media this week. A French spokesman said authorities were in the process of authenticating the video.

— From news services