Under a 6 billion euro deal in 2016, Turkey agreed to stem the tide of refugees to Europe in return for financial aid after more than a million people entered Europe in 2015. It has since accused the European Union of failing to honor the agreement. Erdogan has frequently threatened to “open the gates” and allow refugees and migrants to head to Europe unless more international support was provided.

Turkey fears an escalation in fighting northwestern Syria’s Idlib province, which has forced hundreds of thousands of Syrian civilians to flee, might put it under international pressure to open its now sealed border with Syria and offer refuge to desperate Syrian civilians.

— Associated Press

Guaidó-led march comes under gunfire in Venezuela: Socialist hard-liners in Venezuela opened fire during a march headed by opposition leader Juan Guaidó, injuring a 16-year-old demonstrator and adding to tensions in the country as Guaidó seeks to revive his campaign to oust Nicolás Maduro as president. The confusing incident in the central city of Barquisimeto is believed to be the first time pro-government vigilantes known as colectivos have aimed a weapon at Guaidó, whom the United States and more than 50 other countries recognize as Venezuela's rightful leader following Maduro's reelection in 2018 in a race marred by irregularities.

Netanyahu says he won't try to stop prosecution if reelected: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he will face corruption accusations against him head on in court and will not seek to pass legislation to derail his upcoming trial if he wins reelection this week. After failing to secure parliamentary immunity last month, insiders had speculated that Netanyahu would attempt to pass alternative legislation if he secures a parliamentary majority. But Netanyahu denied it in a television interview two days before Israel heads to the polls in its third election in less than a year.

Malaysia's interim prime minister loses bid to rival: Malaysia's interim prime minister, Mahathir Mohamad, lost out in a battle to become the permanent government leader, as King Abdullah of Pahang appointed former interior minister Muhyiddin Yassin to lead the government after a week of political turmoil sparked by Mahathir's resignation. Mahathir, however, made clear he would not bow out quietly, saying he would inform the king he had a majority in parliament supporting his return as prime minister.

Egypt says it will defend Nile interests after deal falters: Egypt said it would use "all available means" to defend "the interests" of its people after Ethiopia skipped the latest round of U.S.-brokered talks on a disputed Nile dam project with Egypt and Sudan. A final deal on the massive Great Ethiopian Renaissance Dam was expected in the two-day, U.S.-brokered talks in Washington, which concluded Friday. Egypt signed the deal, Ethiopia skipped the talks and Sudan, which attended, did not sign the U.S.-crafted deal.