Allawi’s withdrawal a month after he was selected for the post plunges the country into more uncertainty at a critical time amid sustained anti-government demonstrations and the constant threat of being ensnared by festering U.S.-Iran tensions.

Shortly after he spoke, two mortar shells landed in Baghdad’s Green Zone, where the U.S. Embassy and government offices are located, two security officials said. No injuries were reported.

Iraq on Sunday marked five months since a popular uprising against the country’s political class erupted in Baghdad and southern provinces.

Allawi twice failed to secure a quorum for parliament to meet to vote on his cabinet selection. With his withdrawal, President Barham Salih has 15 days to appoint a replacement.

— Associated Press

MEXICO

Gang critic LeBarón flees threat for U.S.

A prominent member of a community of U.S.-Mexican dual citizens living in northern Mexico that was shattered by the November massacre of three women and six children has fled to the United States after an apparent threat on his life.

Julián LeBarón, who has long been outspoken in denouncing rampant criminal activity in the area and local authorities’ complicity with gangs, expressed frustration with continued insecurity in his corner of a country that suffered 35,588 murders in 2019.

“I think that it’s reaching a breaking point. I mean, people are just sick to death of the criminals,” he said by phone from Phoenix.

LeBarón said he believes the threat was related to his refusal to keep silent and suggested that the final straw may have been a recent verbal dust-up with local police.

On Feb. 17, he said, there was a shootout in Casas Grandes, in Chihuahua state, where he has a home, followed by a couple of apparent grenade detonations and then more gunfire. The next day, he called police to ask about it, and an officer said they didn’t know that anything at all had happened. They argued, and the officer hung up on him.

That night, LeBarón said, he received a call at home from a friendly source saying they had information that La Linea, a gang that acts as enforcers for the Juarez cartel, wanted to kill him and that he needed to get to a safe place.

LeBarón’s extended community of mostly bilingual American Mexicans have lived in northern Mexico for decades and consider themselves Mormons, though they are not affiliated with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Dozens of suspects have been identified, and several were arrested in the killings of the nine members of the Mormon community in November.

— Associated Press

Argentine leader proposes legalizing elective abortions: Argentine President Alberto Fernández announced that he will send congress a proposal to legalize voluntary abortion — an initiative that was rejected two years ago. Argentine law permits abortions in cases of rape or when a mother's life is at risk. But even many women in those conditions find it difficult to obtain abortions. A measure to legalize elective abortions cleared the lower house of congress in 2018 but failed in the Senate.

5 Rohingya reported killed in army-insurgent clash: At least five ethnic Rohingya were killed, including a child, and several were injured after troops clashed with insurgents in Myanmar's conflict-torn western state of Rakhine, a lawmaker and two residents said. The fighting broke out after Arakan Army rebels attacked a military convoy passing the temple town of Mrauk U, a regional member of parliament and a spokesman for the armed group said. The details of the attack could not be independently verified. More than 730,000 Rohingya were forced to flee Rakhine for Bangladesh after a military crackdown in 2017.

Center-right president takes office in Uruguay: A right-of-center president has taken office in Uruguay, promising to crack down on crime and tighten government finances after a 15-year string of left-leaning governments. Luis Lacalle Pou, son of a former president, narrowly won election in November in his second try for the office. The 46-year-old will have to depend on an ideologically diverse four-party coalition to get his programs through congress.