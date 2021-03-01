The amount raised, however, was less than what the United Nations received last year and a billion dollars short of what was pledged in 2019, he said.

From the outset, it was unlikely that donors would meet the U.N. goal, given the coronavirus pandemic and its devastating consequences for economies around the globe. Corruption allegations in Yemen aid operations also were a factor.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States would donate $191 million for Yemen this year, a decrease of about $35 million from the amount announced in 2020.

Yemen’s war started in 2014 when the Iran-allied rebels seized the capital. A Saudi-led coalition intervened in a bid to restore the internationally recognized government.

The conflict has killed about 130,000 people, spawned the world’s worst humanitarian disaster and reversed development gains by 20 years, according to the U.N. Development Program.

— Associated Press

SYRIA

U.N.: Tens of thousands were detained in war

Tens of thousands of civilians in Syria were “arbitrarily detained” in forced disappearances during the country’s 10-year conflict, a U.N. commission said in a report released Monday. The fate of many remains unknown.

Thousands more were subjected to torture and sexual violence, offenses that can amount to war crimes, the report by the U.N. Commission of Inquiry on Syria said.

The report said the government arbitrarily arrested and detained individuals and committed “war crimes and crimes against humanity in the context of detention.” Other parties in the conflict also unlawfully and arbitrarily deprived individuals of their liberty, it said.

The report is based on 2,658 interviews with victims and witnesses conducted from 2011 through 2020, in addition to photographs, videos, satellite imagery, official documents and reports from multiple sources.

It is also based on investigations into more than 100 detention facilities, historical documents and continued detention-related violations and abuses by nearly every major party that has controlled territory in Syria since 2011.

The report notes the “massive scale of detention” and abuses perpetrated by the government and also lists detentions by opposition and insurgent groups, including the U.S.-backed Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces. It also examines the record of al-Qaeda-linked Hayat Tahrir al-Sham and the Islamic State.

— Associated Press

Suspected Islamists kill 9 civilians in Mali: Suspected Islamist militants killed nine civilians in attacks on three villages in central Mali, officials said. Two sets of assailants struck the ethnic Dogon villages of Gorey, Simikanda and Djamnati in Mali's Mopti region, which has been ravaged in recent years by Islamist and interethnic violence, the officials said. Islamist groups linked to al-Qaeda and the Islamic State regularly attack security forces, U.N. peacekeepers and civilians in the area, and they have stoked ethnic conflict between farming communities like the Dogon and Fulani herders.

Pakistani court grants bail in blasphemy case: A Pakistani court granted bail to a Christian man convicted in 2018 while still a teenager of insulting Islam by posting a picture of Islam's holiest site on social media, a defense lawyer said. The court order in the eastern city of Lahore came more than four years after Nabeel Masih's arrest. He was detained after a mob accused him of committing blasphemy by sharing a picture of the Kaaba in Mecca on Facebook. He was 16 at the time. In 2018, he was sentenced to 10 years in prison.