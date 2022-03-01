The new government includes three deputy prime ministers, 29 ministers and six ministers of state. There are two women in the cabinet, overseeing the Ministry of Culture and Arts and holding the position of state minister for women’s affairs.

Bashagha appointed Ahmeid Houma, the second deputy speaker of the parliament, as defense minister, and Brig. Essam Abu Zreiba, from the western city of Zawiyah, as interior minister. Former envoy to the European Union Hafez Qadour is foreign minister.

The appointment last month of Bashagha, a former interior minister from the western city of Misurata, is part of a road map that also involves constitutional amendments and sets a date for elections within 14 months.

The move has deepened divisions among Libyan factions and raised fears that fighting could return after more than a year and a half of relative calm.

Embattled Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah remained defiant Tuesday, after saying repeatedly that his government will hand over power only to an elected government.

Dbeibah was appointed through a U.N.-led process in February 2021 to shepherd the country until elections. However, disputes delayed a Dec. 24 vote, and lawmakers argue that Dbeibah’s tenure ended then.

— Associated Press

Supreme Court halts Palestinian evictions

Israel’s Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled that a group of Palestinian families slated for eviction from an East Jerusalem neighborhood can remain in their homes for the time being.

The ruling could work to ease tensions in Jerusalem’s Sheikh Jarrah district that helped ignite an 11-day war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza last year.

The court ruled that the families can stay in their homes until Israel carries out a land arrangement, a process that could take years or may not be carried out at all, according to Ir Amim, an advocacy group.

Dozens of Palestinian families in East Jerusalem are at risk of eviction by Jewish settler groups.

The properties in question were built on land owned by a Jewish community trust before the 1948 war surrounding Israel’s creation, court papers say. After the war, when East Jerusalem was controlled by Jordan, Palestinian refugee families were settled there. Israel took control of East Jerusalem in the 1967 Middle East war, and since 1972, settler groups have tried to claim the property and evict the Palestinian residents.

— Associated Press

Pope alters Vatican's family leave policy: Pope Francis has decided to grant three days of paid paternity leave to new fathers who work at the Vatican. In a law published Tuesday, Francis amended the Vatican's family leave policy, which sets out the benefits for workers who have children or must care for family members. Mothers already were entitled to six months' maternity leave at full pay. Parents who adopt a child receive a similar benefit. The new policy for fathers contrasts with that of Italy, which offers 10 days of paid leave.

British monarch holds virtual audiences: Queen Elizabeth II felt well enough to undertake two virtual audiences just over a week after testing positive for the coronavirus and following the cancellation of other similar events last week. The British monarch, 95, has been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus and was said to have been suffering mild cold-like symptoms. Despite canceling some events, she continued with light duties after testing positive.

Migrant deaths reported by Tunisia, Greece: At least nine migrants died after their boat capsized off Tunisia, the country's Defense Ministry said. The Tunisian navy rescued nine other migrants, who it said were from various African nations. The boat sank Monday near the port of Mahdia. Meanwhile, Greece's coast guard said six bodies were recovered from the shore of the island of Lesbos, and authorities suspect they belonged to migrants trying to reach Greece from Turkey.