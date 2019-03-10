ALGERIA

President back home amid mass protests

Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika returned home Sunday after two weeks in a Swiss hospital, during massive protests in his country demanding that he withdraw his candidacy for a fifth term. The 82-year-old suffered a stroke in 2013 and has rarely been seen in public since.

His decision to run in the April 18 election angered large swaths of Algerian society, drawing millions into the streets.

A general strike was underway as the president arrived, with numerous shops in Algiers and other cities closed.

Meanwhile, the top party backing Bouteflika broke its silence Sunday, saying that it is ready to work with all parties to end the crisis. The National Liberation Front said it wants to find a solution “with the least cost to the country.”

Army Chief of Staff Ahmed Gaid Salah added his voice, saying Sunday that the army and the people “have the same vision of the future.”

The protests began Feb. 22.

EGYPT

Military officer to lead transportation agency

Egyptian President Abdel Fatah al-Sissi has appointed a military officer to lead the Transportation Ministry, less than two weeks after its minister resigned over a train crash in Cairo that killed 25 people.

The Sunday announcement underscores Sissi’s penchant for military leadership in key positions. Sissi, who was then a general, served as defense minister before leading the overthrow of an Islamist president in 2013 and becoming president in 2014.

The state-run Middle East News Agency said parliament, which is stacked with Sissi supporters, approved Maj. Gen. Kamal el-Wazir, head of the military’s engineering authority, as transportation minister.

The engineering authority is the force behind the military’s myriad projects and Sissi’s mega-plans, including a $45 billion administrative capital under construction in the desert, about 30 miles east of Cairo.

Eleven people have been arrested in connection with the Feb. 27 crash, in which an unmanned locomotive slammed into a barrier inside Cairo’s Ramses Station, causing a huge explosion and a fire. Authorities said the crash was triggered by a brawl between two train drivers.

NORTH KOREA

Voters cast ballots in rubber-stamp election

Millions of North Korean voters, including leader Kim Jong Un, went to the polls Sunday to elect a new lineup of roughly 700 members for the next session of the national legislature, though the vote was more of an endorsement than a competitive contest.

Voters were presented with just one state-sanctioned candidate per seat and cast ballots not to select but rather to show their approval or, at least theoretically, disapproval of that candidate.

The elections are for the entire Supreme People’s Assembly, which on paper is the highest organ of power in North Korea. The candidates are selected by the ruling Korean Workers’ Party and a couple of other smaller coalition parties.

Kim is a member of the assembly, though his power rests in his complete control over the ruling party, government and military. State media showed footage of him casting his vote at a polling center in Pyongyang.

Turnout is generally reported at 99 percent or higher.

Kazakh rights activist detained: Kazakh police have detained a Chinese-born activist who has campaigned on behalf of ethnic Kazakhs in China, fellow activists said. Serikzhan Bilash, a naturalized Kazakh citizen who was born in the Chinese region of Xinjiang, is the de facto leader and public face of Atajurt, a group that has worked for the release of ethnic Kazakhs from "reeducation" camps in Xinjiang where activists say more than 1 million ethnic Uighurs and other Muslims are held. Kazakhstan has avoided criticizing China's Xinjiang policies, but it negotiated the release of about two dozen people with dual Kazakh-Chinese citizenship detained in China.

Rakhine rebels kill 9 in strike on Myanmar police: Nine police officers were killed in an attack in Myanmar's western state of Rakhine by the increasingly active Arakan Army rebel group, the Information Ministry said. The ministry said 60 Arakan Army insurgents attacked the post. The Arakan Army, which is aligned with Rakhine's Buddhist population, seeks autonomy for the region. The government declared the Arakan Army a terrorist group after it killed 13 police officers and wounded nine in attacks on Jan. 4. It is estimated to have several thousand well-armed members.

