Netanyahu has been charged with fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes over accusations that he accepted expensive gifts from wealthy friends and offered to exchange favors with powerful media moguls. The Israeli leader denies any wrongdoing and says he is the victim of a media-orchestrated witch hunt.

His legal troubles stood at the center of last week’s national election, Israel’s third in less than a year. Like elections in April and September, this one ended inconclusively.

— Associated Press

VENEZUELA

Security forces repel protesters with tear gas

Venezuelan security forces fired tear gas Tuesday to repel an anti-government march led by opposition leader Juan Guaidó, who is struggling to reinvigorate street protests to capitalize on mounting international pressure on embattled socialist President Nicolás Maduro.

The opposition supporters, who numbered several hundred, assembled in a neighborhood of Caracas with the goal of taking back the National Assembly, which was taken over two months ago by a splinter faction of the opposition that claimed leadership of the legislature with the support of the ruling socialist party.

Riot police backed by armored vehicles blocked the protesters’ progress downtown, where masses of red-shirted state workers and Maduro supporters were gathering.

“They try to intimidate us with weapons of war,” Guaidó said from a megaphone. “We’ll keep going until we reach our goal.”

Shortly afterward, clashes broke out as protesters flung rocks and sticks at security forces, who responded by firing volleys of tear gas. Guaidó then led a smaller group that reconvened in a safer part of town.

Nearly 60 nations, led by the United States, recognize Guaidó, head of the Congress, as Venezuela’s legitimate leader because they view Maduro’s 2018 reelection as fraudulent.

Guaidó garnered wide support across the country after he declared himself interim president last year. But Maduro continues to hold all levers of power in practice, and Guaidó’s crowds have thinned in recent months.

— Associated Press

INDONESIA

Dutch king apologizes for colonial-era killings

King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands apologized Tuesday for his nation’s aggression during its colonial rule of Indonesia and formally recognized the Southeast Asian country’s independence date, in his first state visit to the former Dutch colony.

The king’s apology was conveyed after he and Queen Maxima were hosted by Indonesian President Joko Widodo and his wife, Iriana, at a ceremony in Bogor, just outside the capital, Jakarta.

The Netherlands did not initially apologize for its 350 years of colonial rule and aggression until 2013, when the Dutch ambassador expressed remorse for massacres carried out by the Dutch military to crush resistance against colonial rule in Java and Sulawesi islands after Indonesia’s 1945 declaration of independence. That apology came only after the victims’ widows took the Dutch government to court.

“In line with the previous statement by my government, I would like to express my regret and apologize here for the excessive violence on the part of the Dutch in those years,” the king said Tuesday. “I do so with full awareness that the pain and sorrow of the affected families will be felt for generations.”

Indonesia declared its independence on Aug. 17, 1945, but the Netherlands refused to acknowledge it and fought unsuccessfully to maintain control of the Asian outpost. It finally recognized the country’s independence in December 1949.

Indonesia claims about 40,000 people were killed in the fighting.

— Associated Press

Turkey seeks reduced charges against U.S. Consulate worker: A Turkish prosecutor said a U.S. consulate employee should be acquitted on charges of espionage and trying to overthrow the government but should face jail on a lesser charge of belonging to a terrorist organization. The prosecutor told an Istanbul court that the evidence did not back up the original charges against Metin Topuz, who has been in jail for nearly 2½ years while facing trial. Topuz is accused of links to officials who led a 2013 corruption investigation and were later found to be members of a network blamed for a failed 2016 military coup.