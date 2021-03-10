The speaker of parliament said 132 lawmakers approved the government of Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah, which replaces two rival administrations — one based in the country’s east and another in the west — that have been ruling Libya for years.

Dbeibah, a powerful businessman from the western city of Misurata, was appointed last month to lead the executive branch of an interim government that includes a three-member Presidential Council chaired by a diplomat from the country’s east.

Their appointment capped months of multitrack talks brokered by the United Nations that set a road map to hold parliamentary and presidential elections on Dec. 24.

Libya was plunged into chaos after a 2011 NATO-backed uprising toppled and killed dictator Moammar Gaddafi. The country has been divided between two governments, each backed by a vast array of militias as well as foreign powers.

— Associated Press

SAUDI ARABIA

Court rejects activist's appeal of travel ban

A court in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday denied an appeal by one of the kingdom’s most prominent political activists that would have allowed her to travel freely, her supporters said, weeks after her release from prison.

Loujain al-Hathloul, whose 1,001-day detention drew fierce global criticism of the kingdom’s human rights record, had sought to have lifted a five-year ban on traveling outside Saudi Arabia that the court imposed as a condition of her release. She also faces three years of probation, meaning she cannot return to activism or speak her mind without risking rearrest, her family said.

The Specialized Criminal Court in Riyadh, which handles terrorism and national security charges, confirmed Hathloul’s original sentence on Wednesday.

Her travel ban underscores the government’s efforts to manage dissent through protracted curbs on freed political prisoners.

Hathloul, 31, gained prominence as a champion of the right of women to drive before the kingdom lifted the ban in mid-2018. She was sentenced to almost six years in prison in December under vague cybercrime and counterterrorism laws.

Last month, her release came as the kingdom’s rulers, who had cultivated close ties to President Donald Trump, braced for a strained relationship with President Biden.

— Associated Press

'Hotel Rwanda' hero faces trial after court rules he wasn't abducted: A court has ruled that the man who inspired the film "Hotel Rwanda" was not kidnapped when he was tricked into boarding a flight from Dubai to Rwanda, where he was arrested and faces terrorism charges. The ruling said that Paul Rusesabagina, 66, once praised for saving hundreds of ethnic Tutsis during Rwanda's 1994 genocide while a hotel manager, was tricked into returning to Rwanda but not kidnapped and that the country's laws are silent on arrests in such circumstances. Rusesabagina, a critic of President Paul Kagame, disappeared in August during a visit to Dubai.

Non-Muslims can use 'Allah,' Malaysian court rules: A court in Muslim-majority Malaysia ruled that non-Muslims can use the word "Allah" to refer to God. The decision ended a 35-year-old government ban on the usage of "Allah" and three other Arabic words by Christian publications, deeming the ban unconstitutional. The legal challenge was mounted by a Christian woman whose religious materials containing the word "Allah" were seized by authorities in 2008. Muslims make up about two-thirds of Malaysia's 32 million people.