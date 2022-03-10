In an audio message released Thursday, Islamic State spokesman Abu Omar al-Muhajer confirmed the death, as well as that of the group’s former spokesman, Abu Hamza al-Qurayshi, in the raid.

Muhajer also said that the Islamic State has named Abu al-Hassan al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi as the leader’s successor. There was no immediate information about the new leader.



None of the Qurayshis are believed to be related. Qurayshi is not their real name but part of a nom de guerre.

— Associated Press

King, Israeli diplomat discuss Jerusalem

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and Jordan’s King Abdullah II met in the Jordanian capital Thursday in an effort to calm tensions in Jerusalem ahead of holy celebrations for Muslims, Christians and Jews.

The two spoke ahead of the anniversary of clashes between Israeli police and Muslim protesters in Jerusalem that helped fuel an 11-day Israel-Gaza war in May. Tensions have been rising again. On Monday, a Palestinian stabbed two police officers in Jerusalem’s Old City before he was shot and killed by police. It was the second such incident in as many days.

This year, the Muslim holy month of Ramadan coincides with the Jewish holiday of Passover and the Christian celebration of Easter. Jordan administers the al-Aqsa Mosque, built in a contested Jerusalem hilltop compound that is a frequent flash point.

“We agreed that we must work together to calm tensions and promote understanding,” Lapid said after the meeting.

— Associated Press

Lift 'unjust' sanctions on Turkey, Erdogan tells Biden: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told President Biden in a phone call that it was past time to lift all "unjust" sanctions on Turkey's defense industry. According to Erdogan's office, he also told Biden that Turkey expected its request to purchase 40 new F-16 fighter jets and modernize its existing fleet to be finalized as soon as possible. Ankara had ordered more than 100 F-35 fighter jets, but the United States took Turkey off the list of nations that would receive the more advanced planes in 2019 after the NATO member also acquired Russian S-400 missile defense systems.

Parliament-backed premier seeks to enter Libyan capital: Rival Libyan armed groups mobilized in Tripoli without clashes as the parliament-backed prime minister sought a way to take office in the capital despite the incumbent's refusing to cede power. A large armed convoy affiliated with Fathi Bashagha, whom lawmakers swore in a week ago, moved toward Tripoli from Misurata, military sources said, but did not immediately try to move into the city. Any effort to install Bashagha in the capital could ignite fighting between factions that support him and others that back Abdulhamid Dbeibah, who was installed a year ago to head a U.N.-backed interim unity government.

Sudan in 'grave danger,' envoy says: Sudan needs a new political agreement by June, U.N. and African Union envoys warned, as medics said two protesters had been killed in the latest anti-military protests, bringing the toll since an October coup to 87. "The country is in grave danger," African Union envoy Mohamed Hassan Lebatt said as he announced a push for talks in partnership with the United Nations.