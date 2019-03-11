GOLAN HEIGHTS

Graham to push U.S.

to recognize Israeli rule

U.S. Sen. Lindsey O. Graham on Monday vowed to push for U.S. recognition of Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights, in what would represent a new contentious political gift to Israel from the Trump administration.

The South Carolina Republican said he aimed to change the current U.S. designation of the Golan, which Israel captured from Syria in 1967, as disputed territory. He spoke during a tour of the frontier with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“The Golan is not disputed. It is in the hands of Israel and will always remain in the hands of Israel,” Graham said. “My goal is to try to explain this to the administration.”

In past negotiations, Syria has demanded a withdrawal from the Golan as part of any peace deal. Israel annexed the Golan Heights in 1981, a move not recognized by most of the international community.

Netanyahu lauded Graham’s remarks and asserted that Israel would never give up the land.

Republican senators introduced a bill last month that would recognize Israeli sovereignty over the territory. Graham, one of the sponsors, said he expected the legislation to galvanize bipartisan support.

Such a move would upend decades of U.S. policy but fall in line with the Trump administration’s pattern of lavishing Israel with symbolic gifts and political support, including moving the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem.

— Associated Press

MALAYSIA

Indonesian freed in Kim Jong Nam case

One of the women suspected of killing Kim Jong Nam, the half brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, was freed Monday in Malaysia after prosecutors unexpectedly dropped charges against her.

Siti Aisyah returned home to Indonesia on Monday evening after more than two years in Malaysian custody. She and the second suspect in the murder, Doan Thi Huong, from Vietnam, appeared in court Monday, but charges were dropped only against Aisyah.

The two women, who maintain their innocence, were accused of delivering the potent VX nerve agent that killed Kim Jong Nam in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, in February 2017. Both said they thought they were taking part in a prank for a television show and were applying lotion on the man’s face. U.S. officials have said the orders came from Pyongyang.

The pair were the only ones held by Malaysian authorities, after four North Korean suspects fled the country the day of Kim’s murder. He was the eldest son of former North Korean leader Kim Jong Il and had lived abroad since 2003. Kim Jong Il died in 2011 and was succeeded by Kim Jong Un, who then set about consolidating power.

In a statement, Malaysian Attorney General Tommy Thomas said Aisyah’s release came after intervention from Indonesia’s government, which repeatedly lobbied for the charges against her to be dropped. The decision was made “taking into account the good relations” between Indonesia and Malaysia, Thomas wrote in a letter to Indonesia’s minister of law and human rights.

The trial against Huong will continue Thursday. Her attorneys have called for the charges against her to be withdrawn on the same grounds as Aisyah’s were.

— Shibani Mahtani

Iran sentences lawyer who defended female protesters: Iran's judiciary said it sentenced a prominent human rights lawyer to seven years in prison after she defended activists protesting the country's mandatory-headscarf rule for women. However, Reza Khandan, the husband of Nasrin Sotoudeh, said on Facebook that she was handed "five years' imprisonment for her first case and 33 years' imprisonment with 148 lashes for the second case." The semiofficial Iranian Students' News Agency said Sotoudeh was sentenced to five years for "plotting against the state" and two years for insulting Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Ex-vice president of Congo seeks damages over ICC convictions: A former vice president of Congo who was acquitted on appeal of war crimes in the Central African Republic is seeking millions of euros in compensation from the International Criminal Court, his attorneys said. Jean-Pierre Bemba's attorneys have asked judges at the global court to award Bemba nearly 69 million euros ($77 million) for what they called a miscarriage of justice. The former military commander was convicted in 2016 on two counts of crimes against humanity and three counts of war crimes over a campaign of murder, rape and pillaging by his troops during 2002-2003.

Sudan's parliament cuts state of emergency to six months: Sudan's parliament voted to shorten from one year to six months a state of emergency declared by President Omar Hassan al-Bashir last month in response to widespread protests. Parliament can, however, renew the measure. Bashir declared the emergency to try to quell the demonstrations, which have posed the most serious challenge to his nearly three-decade rule. The state of emergency gives expanded powers to Sudanese security services. Near-daily protests set off by a worsening economy have shaken Sudan since Dec. 19.

— From news services