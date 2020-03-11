The motion was one of several constitutional changes proposed by Suu Kyi’s ruling National League for Democracy party, with most expected to be blocked.

Article 59(f) of the constitution bars a person from becoming president if his or her spouse or children are foreign citizens. Suu Kyi’s two sons are British nationals, as was her late husband.

AD

Despite the rule, Suu Kyi holds executive power in the government of Myanmar, also known as Burma, because of a legal loophole that allowed the creation of the post of state counselor, to which she was appointed. Under the arrangement, the actual president — a member of her party — defers to her.

AD

The efforts to change the constitution come ahead of an election slated for late this year.

— Associated Press

MIDDLE EAST

15-year-old killed in clash with Israeli army

The Palestinian Health Ministry said Wednesday that Israeli troops fatally shot a 15-year-old boy during clashes near the West Bank city of Nablus.

The ministry said Mohammed Hamayel was shot in the head by a live bullet during confrontations with Israeli troops in the village of Beita and died shortly after.

AD

The Israeli military said it was responding to a “violent riot” of about 500 Palestinians, many of whom hurled rocks at the troops and set tires on fire. It said it was reviewing the incident.

Palestinians said they were protesting at the site in response to what they called an Israeli plan to confiscate land for nearby settlements. Palestinian witnesses said the Israeli military arrived to disperse the protest, and the protesters began hurling stones at the soldiers. Witnesses said the Israeli forces responded with tear gas and rubber-coated bullets.

AD

The Health Ministry, however, said a live bullet hit the boy.

Clashes often erupt in the Israeli-occupied West Bank between Palestinian protesters and the Israeli military, which typically uses nonlethal means to disperse the crowds.

AD

— Associated Press

MEXICO

1 killed, dozens injured in subway car collision

A two-train subway crash in Mexico City killed a passenger, injured 41 people and disrupted service Wednesday on the bustling metro system serving a megalopolis of more than 20 million people.

Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said via Twitter that one of the trains apparently reversed into the other by accident shortly before midnight.

Twenty-five of the injured were treated at the scene, and 16 were taken to hospitals, Sheinbaum said. All the injuries were “light to medium” and not life-threatening.

Hours later, Sheimbaum’s chief of staff said that only four of the 16 remained in hospitals. She said the cause of the crash was under investigation.

AD

AD

The Mexico City Metro system, one of the world’s largest, has experienced at least two serious accidents since it opened five decades ago.

In 2015, a train failed to brake in time and smashed into another at the Oceania station in the city’s north, injuring 12. Authorities blamed “double human error.”

In the most serious incident, two trains collided at the Viaducto station in 1975, killing at least 31 and injuring more than 70, according to the newspaper El Universal.

— Associated Press

Family of man convicted in Lockerbie bombing can appeal: Scotland's criminal appeals body said the family of a Libyan man jailed in the 1988 bombing of a U.S. airliner over the town of Lockerbie can launch a posthumous appeal against his conviction. Abdelbaset al-Megrahi was convicted in 2001 of blowing up Pan Am Flight 103 on Dec. 21, 1988, killing all 259 people aboard and 11 on the ground. The former Libyan intelligence officer lost one appeal and abandoned another before being freed in 2009 on compassionate grounds. He died of cancer in 2012, still protesting his innocence.

AD

AD

13 Slovak judges detained in slain journalist's case: The judges in Slovakia and five other people linked to the main suspect in the case of a slain investigative journalist have been detained and charged with corruption and obstruction of justice. The move was announced by a special police unit investigating contacts between several judges and businessman Marian Kocner. Kocner and three others are on trial in the slayings of reporter Jan Kuciak and his fiancee. Kocner is considered the mastermind of the killings. He was charged with bribing the judges, his attorney told local media.