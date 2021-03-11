“This is another example of the absolute disregard on the part of Israeli authorities and forces on the ground to the ­well-being and rights of Palestinians, no matter how young or vulnerable,” B’Tselem spokesman Amit Gilutz said.

The children, ages 8 to 13, were held for about five hours, according to Gaby Lasky, a human rights lawyer who is representing them. The two oldest, who are 12 and 13, were ordered to return next week for more questioning.

The Israeli military said that “a number of suspects” were detained after they “infiltrated into a house’s private property.” It said they were transferred to the Israeli police, who released them to their parents.

— Associated Press

EUROPEAN UNION

Vote declares bloc an LGBT 'freedom zone'

The European Parliament has overwhelmingly adopted a resolution declaring the entire 27-member European Union a “freedom zone” for LGBT people, an effort to push back on rising homophobia in Poland and elsewhere.

The Parliament announced Thursday that there were 492 ballots in favor of the resolution and 141 against in a vote after a debate Wednesday in Brussels.

The resolution came largely in reaction to events over the past two years in Poland, where many localities have adopted largely symbolic resolutions declaring themselves free of what conservative authorities have been calling “LGBT ideology.”

These towns say they are seeking to protect traditional families based on unions of men and women, but LGBT rights activists say the designations are discriminatory and make gays and lesbians feel unwelcome. The areas are colloquially known as “LGBT-free zones.”

— Associated Press

Netanyahu cancels visit to UAE: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called off a Thursday visit to the United Arab Emirates, citing a diplomatic disagreement with Jordan. Netanyahu had hoped to use the audience with the UAE's crown prince — their first public meeting since the countries established ties in September — to boost his campaign ahead of March 23 elections. Netanyahu's office said it had difficulties coordinating the flight over Jordanian airspace after Jordan's crown prince canceled a visit to the al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, a sensitive holy site under Jordanian custodianship, because of disagreements over security arrangements.

Factory blaze kills at least 20 in Egypt: A fire at a garment factory near Cairo killed at least 20 people and injured 24, officials said, the latest such incident in Egypt, where safety standards and fire regulations are poorly enforced. The cause of the blaze that ripped through the four-story plant in Obour was not immediately known, a government statement said.

U.N. chief appeals for funds to fight hunger: Secretary General António Guterres made an urgent appeal for $5.5 billion to prevent a "catastrophe" for 34 million people in more than three dozen countries who are just one step away from famine caused by conflict. The U.N. chief told a high-level U.N. Security Council meeting on conflict-driven hunger organized by the United States that more than 88 million people were suffering from "acute hunger" at the end of 2020 because of conflict and instability — a 20 percent increase in one year.

Protesters, police clash in Greece: Extensive clashes broke out between police and protesters in Thessaloniki, Greece's second-largest city, after authorities ended an occupation by students and other demonstrators at the city's main university building. Protesters threw firebombs at police after street clashes erupted near the city center. Police responded with tear gas and made multiple arrests. The occupation, which had lasted about three weeks, was to protest a decision by the center-right government to start police patrols of university campuses.

Ash plume spreads in Ecuador: Residents of the Ecuadoran city of Riobamba awoke to darkened skies as ash pluming out of the Sangay volcano in the Amazon region spread and coated several towns to the west. Sangay has had moderate eruptions in recent years, often with little impact due to its remoteness. But activity in the past few weeks has sent ash over Andean towns, damaging crops and cattle.